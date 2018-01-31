Fans Begging For The Return Of Ariana Grande, After A Full Month Of Social Media Silence

Pop princess Ariana Grande has stayed off social media for a full month as of today, and fans are begging the self-proclaimed Dangerous Woman for a comeback.

Ariana’s last post on Twitter and Instagram came on December 31, where she told fans she would see them next year. Fans of the singer have been disappointed, to say the least, that their favorite performer hasn’t shared any posts with them in a month.

Her New Year’s Eve Instagram post was a video of a quick blip of a new song which lasted no more than a few seconds. Fans were expecting new music shortly after the video but were given 31 days of silence instead.

The video has over 115,000 comments, making it her second most commented photo ever. The comments have climbed so high because her loyal fans are constantly begging her to return to social media.

“I can’t wait no more, please Honey come back,” one fan commented.

“We miss you Ari! How are we supposed to make it through 2018 without you,” another asked.

Ariana has been staying under the radar and is likely preparing for the debut of a new look and/or new music. Some fans were speculating that the “One Last Time” singer would release new music at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards this past Sunday but were once again left with disappointment.

According to Teen Vogue, Ariana had been sharing several teasers on her Instagram story hinting that new music was coming ahead of the Grammy Awards. Shortly after, her website went down right before the awards, only heightening the speculation. Despite posting a few Instagram stories over the last month, Ariana has not shared any photos to her actual feed.

The 24-year-old also dedicated an Instagram story to a fan of hers that passed from cancer yesterday. Ariana shared a photo of the 14-year-old fan named Katie and shared a sweet message dedicated to her life.

Today heaven gained another angel, at the age of 14 Katie has sadly been taken from us after beating cancer. Katie was obsessed with @ArianaGrande and was meant to be seeing her live this year but that didn’t get to happen. Can everyone retweet to try reach out to Ariana x pic.twitter.com/lkBjxZO7sM — ellie kimpton (@EllieKimpton) January 30, 2018

Ariana’s fans had found out about Katie’s passing and began a campaign on Twitter to get Ariana to notice. The tweet about Katie eventually gained the songstress’ attention after being retweeted over 8,000 times.

Stay tuned for updates on new music from Ariana Grande and her return to social media.