Watch Heat Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Odds

On Wednesday night, NBA fans can watch Heat vs. Cavs live streaming online or televised coverage through various networks and sources. The two teams meet in a clash between two of the top four squads in the Eastern Conference at the moment, although Cleveland enters this game having just lost All-Star Kevin Love. With the Cavaliers already struggling lately, they’ll take on a Miami Heat team looking for a third-straight win. Here’s the latest game preview including matchup odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Heat vs. Cavs live streaming online game feeds.

The Miami Heat come into this game with two-straight victories, a 29-21 record, and sits just below the Cavs in the standings. The Heat can move ahead of them by defeating the Cavs on their home court now that they’re down one All-Star. As reported by ESPN, this will be the Cleveland Cavaliers’ first game since losing All-Star forward Kevin Love in last night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Love suffered a fractured hand injury, sidelining him for up to two months. He was one of the key players in the Cavs’ last meeting with Miami, finishing with a team-high 38 points, but will be watching tonight’s matchup rather than participating. That means other players will need to step up in terms of their contributions to the frontcourt or elsewhere.

Congrats to @DwyaneWade on passing Larry Bird on the @NBA's all-time scoring list! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TGB2lAntw1 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 31, 2018

In Love’s absence, head coach Tyronn Lue believes that other players will be able to pick up the slack as Cleveland tries to stay afloat near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

“Guys have to step up and be ready to play. Everyone has to play better. I have to coach better. Everyone has to be better. Especially when you lose a significant piece like that. I’m sure the guys will be up for the challenge. It’s going to be a tough task but we can handle it.”

The betting odds available for tonight’s game via Odds Shark indicate that the Cavs are the favorites at home, but just by two points on the spread. Cleveland is also priced at -125 to -135 on the moneyline with the visitors priced as +105 to +115 underdogs. For the over/under points total, the latest consensus number was 215.5 total points for the game.

For those bettors looking for trends for this matchup, Miami owns a 6-4 head-to-head matchup in terms of straight up meetings over the last 10, and they’re 4-1 against the spread in their last five NBA games. Cleveland is just 2-10 ATS over their last 12, but 6-1 ATS at home against Miami. The total has gone “under” in four of the last five games between these two squads.

The Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game gets started at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday night from Quicken Loans Arena. The game will be presented live on television via different networks depending on the viewing region. In Cleveland viewing areas, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will have the game. In the Miami area, it’s Fox Sports SUN or WUAB. All other TV viewers will need an NBA League Pass subscription to watch tonight’s game on television.

To watch the game live streaming online, viewers in the Fox Sports’ regions can use the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps. All other viewers who don’t have those channels will need to head over to NBA League Pass website to purchase tonight’s game individually or get a season pass for either team or the league.