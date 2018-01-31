WWE News: Kane And The Undertaker Appearing Together As The Brothers Of Destruction Reunite

They are two of the most dominant forces in the history of wrestling, and the Brothers of Destruction are reuniting for possibly one last time. Last year, The Undertaker reportedly wrestled his last-ever match even though rumors state he may return. Kane has been involved in a feud over the WWE Universal Championship with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman. Now, the “brothers” are going to partner up again, but it isn’t exactly in the way the fans may have hoped.

No one really knows if The Undertaker will ever wrestle again, but fans are hoping he comes back for at least one more match. Most recently, Strowman buried Kane underneath the announce table on Monday Night Raw, but he’s doing a lot of work outside of the ring as well.

Kane’s real name is Glen Jacobs and he has been campaigning a lot these last few months as he is running for the office of mayor in Knox County, Tennessee. While having additional time to get away from the trail, Jacobs has returned to WWE and become Kane once again.

The Brothers of Destruction have not partnered together since the Survivor Series in 2015, but they have appeared on WWE TV together a few times. Now, they are coming together once again, and it’s in quite the unusual way.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that the event is taking place on Thursday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Knoxville and it will be at the Rothchild Catering & Conference Center. It will mark the very first time ever that the Brothers of Destruction have appeared together outside of WWE.

It may be needless to say, but the event is going to be quite the success as it sold out in just a matter of hours.

Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets to our upcoming fundraiser with Kane and The Undertaker! As… https://t.co/nB1PUr2f06 — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) January 31, 2018

Kane has been on WWE the past month and he has been a pretty major part of the storylines on Monday Night Raw, but even bigger things are in his future. Now, Glen Jacobs is looking to become mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, and a number of experts believe he has a great chance. While The Undertaker’s status in a wrestling ring may be up in the air, it seems he is more than willing to have the Brothers of Destruction come together for a great cause.