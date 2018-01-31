Train Crash Was ‘No Accident,’ Many Are Telling Paul Ryan On Twitter

The fatal train crash that occurred in Crozet, Virginia on Wednesday morning was a “sign” to some against the GOP that it was “no accident.” Paul Ryan was among several members of Congress heading to a legislative retreat in West Virginia when the Amtrak train they were on struck a large dump truck on the tracks. At least one person is dead, and injuries were reported among some of the passengers. No serious injuries were suffered by the members of Congress or their staff, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Paul Ryan took to Twitter to make a statement about the Amtrak train crash.

“Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy,” he tweeted, adding, “We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families. May they all be in our thoughts right now.”

While many were glad the Speaker of the House and the other Republican lawmakers were fortunate enough to escape a horrible fate, a number of people used the tragedy to make a point to Ryan. Among the several comments thrown out there, the Amtrak train crash was perceived as “karma” or a “sign” from God to the GOP.

Today’s incident was a terrible tragedy. We are grateful for the first responders who rushed to the scene and we pray for the victims and their families. May they all be in our thoughts right now. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 31, 2018

That was a God sign for the TRAITORS!! — ⏩RIDE HAPPY⏪ (@goreserveit) January 31, 2018

Maybe God is trying to tell you something!! — Ann quick (@Annquick16) January 31, 2018

But do u think that was a sign from your Christian God??? #God #angry #Christian — noni (@sumanuna) January 31, 2018

NBC News reports that the train crash happened at 11:20 a.m. Two Amtrak crew members and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The train wreck is being investigated by local law enforcement.

Other members of Congress on the train that collided with the truck included Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, Rep. Jason Lewis of Minnesota, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas, Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas, and Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma.

Paul Ryan on train collision: “We pray for the victims and their families” https://t.co/5oA6X5BlHv pic.twitter.com/7rAzepdM8B — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 31, 2018

Some of the GOP members stepped in to help those injured following the wreck. Reps. Lewis, Wenstrup, and Marshall are physicians and were quick to respond to the crisis. Marshall told MSNBC that he first tried to help the deceased victim but wasn’t able to find a pulse. CPR was carried out for several minutes, but they weren’t able to get him resuscitated. The deceased victim hasn’t been identified.

Paul Ryan and the members of Congress who were on their way to the retreat in Virginia will “proceed with an adjusted program,” NBC News reports.