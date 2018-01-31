Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is coming out of retirement. Us Weekly shared the details about how Mike has made the decision to start playing hockey again, and he is going right back to the Nashville Predators.

The news came out when the Nashville Predators tweeted on Wednesday, January 31. They shared that Mike has decided to end his retirement and will end up playing for the Predators in the next season, which is great for them. Back in August of 2017, Mike announced that he would be retiring from hockey after playing for 17 years. It looks like he decided he wasn’t quite ready to take a break.

Carrie and Mike got married back in 2010. She totally supported his decision to quit. When he retired, Carrie Underwood wrote a really sweet letter about how she was going to miss watching him play. She did share that she was excited to have him home more and would love cheering on the Nashville Predators from the stands along with him. It looks like that won’t be happening now, but you know that Carrie will be in the stands cheering for her husband.

Mike Fisher did a press conference and shared that Carrie totally supports his decision, so that had to make it easier on him. He said that his wife asked every single day what his plan was, and he does have the support of his family. This had to make the decision a lot easier for Mike knowing that his wife would support him whichever way he decided to go. The fans are curious to hear all of the details of what went into his decision to go back into the game he loves so much.

Carrie Underwood has been through a lot recently after suffering from a fall in her home that left her with a broken wrist and having to have several stitches in her face. She admitted to fans that she might look a bit different when they see her again after all of the plastic surgery she had to have done. Everyone has been wishing her the best and just wants to see that she is doing well.