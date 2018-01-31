Mark Salling Reportedly Could Not Recover From ‘Glee’ Co-Star Corey Monteith’s Death

Radar Online reports that Glee co-star Corey Monteith’s death left Mark Salling devastated for years before his apparent suicide yesterday. According to a source close to the star, Salling’s personality changed completely after Monteith passed in 2013 from an overdose, and he was never the same again. The source also states that Mark Salling went from a happy person to aggressive and angry after his close friend’s death.

The star was also busted for child porn in 2015, which completely disgraced him and put an end to his career. According to the source, Mark Salling would be spending four to seven years in federal prison for his crimes. However, the former Glee actor felt as though he had nothing to come back to after he served his time. He felt he would have no career and no longer had the support of friend Corey Monteith.

Mark Salling also stated that he felt that his friend and family had abandoned him after the child porn charges were brought up against him, and that it was all too much handle. He was also reportedly in a “dark place” before he killed himself. Friends say that even a year before the suicide, he had told them that he was “not okay.”

Nothing beats a trip home to see my beautiful parents in Texas https://t.co/nR4t3MwEEs pic.twitter.com/2P1jjzPVzz — Mark Salling (@MarkSalling) March 29, 2016

The star was caught with lewd images of minors on his computer, some of which were described as “sadistic” and “masochistic.” Some of the identified victims were to receive $50,000 each as part of the Mark Salling’s plea deal, but since he committed suicide before his sentencing, that part of the bargain was unfortunately called off. However, now victims are able to claim their restitutions by suing Mark Salling’s estate.

Mark Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman, was found after an apparent suicide by hanging in Sunland, California near a Little League baseball field.

His family described Mark Salling as a “gentle and loving” person, despite the crimes he committed. Some fans of Glee, however, took umbrage to this as they state that one cannot be a pedophile interested in seeing children abused and still be “loving and gentle.”

The star’s family asks for privacy during this time.