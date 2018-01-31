Barron Trump Defended By Chelsea Clinton, Former First Daughter Asks Haters To Leave Him Alone

Chelsea Clinton tweeted about Barron Trump on Tuesday night, telling a hater to back off of the president’s 11-year-old son, Elite Daily is reporting.

The Background

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Trump family intended to keep Barron home from the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, for reasons best known only to them.

However, there was at least one adolescent boy in the room that night: 12-year-old Preston Sharp, who was one of First Lady Melania’s 24 special guests who sat in her private box during the speech. Sharp’s story is featured on the White House website, one of several individuals honored by the Trumps.

In 2015, the California boy was at a cemetery, visiting the grave of his grandfather, who was a veteran. When he noticed that other veterans’ graves weren’t decorated, he sprung into action. As Trump said of the young lad during his speech, “He decided to change that, and started a movement that has now placed 40,000 flags at the graves of our great heroes.”

Enter The Hater

Comedian Zack Bornstein appears to have seen humor in the fact that Barron stayed at home while the Trumps brought in another adolescent boy to watch the speech. In a tweet that appears to have been deleted, Bornstein claimed that the Trumps “recasted” Sharp as Barron Trump.

Chelsea, for her part, didn’t see the humor in it. She asked Bornstein, and other would-be haters, to back off. She then shared a link to Preston’s GoFundMe page, which details the work the young lad has been doing.

Whatever our politics, I hope we can agree to both leave 11-year old private citizen Barron Trump alone and celebrate 12-year old Preston Sharp for his work to honor the graves of every military veteran. More about Preston’s work here: https://t.co/yEZ5gWsjT2 https://t.co/JXc2yzrpNn — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 31, 2018

Chelsea Has Been There

Now a 37-year-old woman, Chelsea was, like Barron, an adolescent when her father was sworn in as president. Just shy of her 13th birthday at the time, she was in the throes of puberty and was, like so many kids that age, almost painfully awkward. The media took notice, with some observers calling her an “Ugly Duckling.” Her parents, meanwhile, told the media that their daughter was off-limits, setting a standard of generally leaving young presidential children alone. That standard appears to have stuck: in general, the media left the Obama girls, Sasha and Malia, alone during their father’s presidency.

This is not the first time Chelsea Clinton has jumped to Barron’s defense: back in August, the Daily Caller suggested that Barron doesn’t dress appropriately for the son of a president. Chelsea wrote that Barron is a child and doesn’t deserve to be spoken of like that. The website later removed the article.