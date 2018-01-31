WWE News: Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss Capture ‘Mixed Match Challenge’ Win With Great Finisher

The WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge is underway, with the team of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss looking like favorites to win it all. Not only is the intimidation and power factor there with Braun, but he teamed up to help the WWE Raw Women’s Champion hit an impressive finisher to win the match. The duo picked up a big victory in their first outing to advance in the newest tournament that WWE is holding for charity, but did some in impressive fashion.

As Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report noted, the team of Bliss and Braun took on Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn in their first match of the tournament. While Zayn had done his best to “fire up” the “Lass Kicker,” she wasn’t necessarily having his antics ahead of the match. That said, she and Zayn still did their best to take down their opponents. Becky has previous experience against Bliss with several championship matchups back on SmackDown Live, while Zayn was destroyed a few times by Strowman on Raw.

Now that he’s a heel on SmackDown and after seeing Braun destroy Kane on Raw, Sami Zayn wanted little to do with trying to fight Strowman in this match. That meant it was up to Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch to fight for the win as Zayn kept ducking Braun as best he could. However, “The Monster Among Men” finally got Zayn at one point outside the ring and pressed him overhead before tossing him into the crowd area.

In their first ‘Mixed Match Challenge’ bout, Braun helped Alexa hit her finisher for the win, off his shoulders. WWE

From there, Alexa gained the advantage on Becky Lynch in the ring. The Raw Women’s Champion got up on the ropes where she might usually hit her finisher from. However, she took it to a new level with Braun, as she got up on the big man’s shoulders and then landed “Twisted Bliss” on Becky Lynch for the pinfall. That means “Team Little Big” moves on with the win, according to WWE.com.

The combination of Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman seems to be popular with fans so far based on the size differences between the women’s superstar known as “Five Feet of Fury” and “The Monster Among Men.” Bliss is 5-foot-1 while Strowman stands at a stagger 6-foot-8 making this a combination of clever ring skills and brute force. They also seem to get along quite well based on the video clip below.

So far, the only other teams to have moved on are the team of Finn Balor with Sasha Banks as well as The Miz and Asuka who will compete in an upcoming quarterfinals match. All of the teams are trying to get into the finals to win prize money for great causes.

Bliss and Strowman are trying to win the $100,000 tournament prize for Connor’s Cure charity. Next up they’ll battle the winning team between the Jimmy Uso and Naomi vs. Goldust and Mandy Rose match which will also be on Facebook Watch.