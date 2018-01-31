‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Confirms Exit With Meghan Markle, What Happens To Mike And Rachel

Patrick J. Adams has confirmed that his character, Mike Ross, will be leaving the long-running series Suits when Season 7 ends. This comes as another devastating news for fans after Meghan Markle’s exit as Rachel Zane was announced in November.

Adams talked about his exit

While Markle’s exit from the show is primarily due to her engagement with Prince Harry, Adams’ departure is his own decision. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Adams revealed what prompted him to leave the show he’s been part of for seven years.

According to Patrick, he had been thinking about leaving the series since the middle of Suits Season 6. Being away from home and his wife, Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario, most of the time, Adams started thinking about more of his life and time. The timing just seems to be perfect story-wise, as Mike is becoming a full-fledged lawyer and is engaged to the woman of his dreams.

“I had this voice in my head that said that we’ve told his story and if he hangs out longer, Mike is just going to be another lawyer on television,” he told THR. “That didn’t feel right for him. It didn’t feel right for where I was at in my life, either.”

How things will end for Mike and Rachel

The second half of Suits Season 7 will focus on Mike and Rachel’s wedding. Unlike what often happens when actors leave a show, Mike and Rachel seem to be heading to their happy ending. Adams shared that the timing of how he is feeling about his personal life and what is going on with Markle’s life provided the opportunity for the show to write off Mike and Rachel without creating conflict or the need to tear them apart. Rachel and Mike will be sent off together.

Adams’ farewell message

In a statement, Patrick J. Adams thanked his Suits family and his fans for the past years.

“It’s hard for me to imagine what words, in what order would sufficiently express my love and gratitude to all of the people who have made the last seven years possible,” he said, via TV Line.“So I will choose the simplest words I have. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Big thank you to @THR and @Snoodit for giving some time and space to say all of this. And thank you to all the people blowing up my feed right now. Even the ones swearing at me. Grateful for you too. https://t.co/mwppKlNouD — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) January 30, 2018

Suits renewed for Season 8

It might be the end for Mike and Rachel but not for the show. USA Network has renewed Suits for Season 8, with series creator Aaron Korsh and stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and Dulé Hill. Hill has been promoted to series regular.

“Season 8 will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money,” Korsh teased, via Variety. Korsh is reportedly working on a Suits spinoff about the character that Gina Torres previously played.

Adams and Markle’s last appearance will be on a two-hour season finale on April 25. The second part of Suits Season 7 will commence on March 28.