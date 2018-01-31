Maci Bookout’s Behaviour On ‘Teen Mom OG’ And Her Advertising Called Fake As Fans Don’t Believe Her

Maci Bookout continues to keep her distance from social media, as she rarely shares anything on her social media platforms. When Maci does post something, it’s often about a product that people can buy or something they can click on so she can earn money. It’s no secret that Bookout may have a life away from the spotlight where she cares for her kids, deals with personal issues, and even goes on dates with her husband, Taylor McKinney. However, it sounds like Bookout’s credibility is decreasing when it comes to fans. Some people believe that she could be staging scenes for Teen Mom OG. In addition, Bookout isn’t pleasing her fans when she’s continuing to post advertisements.

According to a new Instagram post, Maci Bookout is now learning that some of her fans are starting to question everything she’s saying. While one person believes she may have staged the phone call from Amber Portwood, where she announced her pregnancy to her friend, others just don’t believe anything she has to say. This is because Maci is possibly paid for her post, which means she could be advertising products for money, products she wouldn’t otherwise be using. Maci hasn’t addressed these accusations.

“Who’s idea is it to act surprised on TMOG about Ambers pregnancy during that phone call, yours or productions? Either way, was totally see through..,” one person revealed in an Instagram post, while another added, “Don’t believe a word of anything these Teen Moms say. They’re paid to promote these products so their comments have no credibility whatsoever.”

This isn’t the first time that Maci Bookout has been criticized for things she’s posting on Instagram. Not only is she posting products from other companies, but she’s also promoting her own Things That Matters shirts and hoodies. It’s possible that fans are simply growing tired of the same posts. However, Maci isn’t the only person who has been accused of faking scenes for Teen Mom and Leah Messer has revealed that she’s pleased with the way some scenes are edited. Perhaps fans are starting to question the validity of everything they are seeing, whether it’s through MTV or social media.

Maci Bookout is currently watching this current season of Teen Mom OG. As it turns out, she could be gearing up to film the next season of the show, as MTV has increased production. However, it’s uncertain whether Farrah Abraham will return to the show, which could influence when the show starts filming again.