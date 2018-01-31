Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Reacts To His Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers’ Engagement

Randall Emmett and his girlfriend, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, recently faced rumors of a possible engagement but over the weekend, it was Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, who shared news of her own plans to wed.

Days after Lala Kent told the hosts of The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro that she would “of course” say “yes” to a marriage proposal from Randall Emmett, actress Ambyr Childers, who shares two children with Emmett, revealed she had said “yes” to boyfriend Jeff Tinsley.

“I said Yes,” Ambyr Childers wrote in the caption of a photo of her gorgeous diamond ring.

Right away, a number of Ambyr Childers’ fans and followers weighed in on the engagement and offered congratulatory messages to her. Even Childers’ ex-husband, Randall Emmett, posted a message for his former wife.

“Congratulations to you and Jeff! I’m so happy for you both,” he wrote.

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers share two children were officially divorced on December 22 of last year. While both parties moved on from their marriage a couple of years ago, they didn’t separate until April 2015 and actually requested their petition for a separation be dismissed the following year.

Ambyr Childers was ultimately the one to file for a divorce and did so one year ago.

Around the time of Ambyr Childers’ divorce filing, Randall Emmett and Lala Kent began facing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with one another and on Vanderpump Rules, Kent was labeled as a “home wrecker” and a “wh**e” by her co-stars.

While Lala Kent has steadily faced backlash due to her romance with Randall Emmett, she recently revealed on Twitter that her boyfriend’s now-ex-wife had actually began dating the man she will soon marry before her relationship with Emmett began. So, while she may have been dating a man who was technically married to someone else, she certainly didn’t steal him from anyone, nor did she “wreck” anyone’s home.

Lala Kent can be seen on episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. The series also stars Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Brian Carter.