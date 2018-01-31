Meghan Markle Hadn’t Officially Dumped Ex When She Started Dating Prince Harry [Rumor]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing great together, but it turns out she was allegedly still dating her ex when she started dating Prince Harry. Life & Style Magazine claims that Meghan was still with her ex and even had her friends break up with him for her. No clue why she did it that way, but it is pretty surprising.

The first time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met was back in 2016. An insider explained that she had been dating Cory Vitiello, a Toronto-based chef. They were on again and off again, but then she met Prince Harry. An insider shared that she stopped returning calls and texts from Cory and was secretly spending time with Prince Harry. They didn’t want anyone knowing they were spending this much time together until they knew it was serious and that they would actually be in a relationship.

The insider shared that mutual friends ended up having to break the news to Cory. It sounds like Meghan Markle never actually broke up with him on her own. They have never talked through that but did have to avoid running into each other once. It turns out that Cory is a founding member of Toronto’s Soho House, and when Meghan and Prince Harry had dinner there, they had to have people watch out to make sure Cory didn’t show up. That was a run-in that Meghan Markle didn’t want to have especially in front of Prince Harry.

It is pretty surprising that Meghan Markle didn’t just call Cory and tell him they were done, but she didn’t want anyone to know that she was dating Prince Harry at that point. The actress is now doing great in her relationship with Harry and has moved on. Obviously, Cory knows they are done now.

Princess Kate reportedly mentoring Meghan Markle as she prepares for wedding to Prince Harry. https://t.co/dve8p9EBFR pic.twitter.com/YRbGJdXA1n — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2018

Meghan Markle hasn’t been very talkative in the press, so she will probably just ignore that this news was revealed. Fans would love to hear her side of this story. Meghan has an entirely new life now and is focusing on her engagement and is leaving Suits after this season.