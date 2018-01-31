Kylie Jenner Reported To Reveal Her Pregnancy In Late February

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm or deny her pregnancy, which means fan theories about when she will do it have been buzzing around the internet since the rumors first began. While fans speculated that she would reveal her pregnancy on the Kardashian family Christmas card, and then speculated she might reveal her pregnancy during an episode of the Kardashian’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they are pretty sure they know this time when the big reveal is.

The newest fan theory comes from a Wikipedia entry, which states that the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians titled “We’re Expecting” will be airing on February 25, 2018. Both Kim and Khloe had already announced their pregnancies by then on the TV show, so it is thought that Kylie Jenner will follow suit.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly due sometime in February, so announcing her pregnancy on the show might actually coincide with her delivery. This means that she won’t have to deal with photographers taking her picture while she’s heavily pregnant, and she might even give birth before the big announcement.

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul has been in hiding for the past several months, telling fans she is taking a sabbatical from social media and television. However, this has reportedly hurt the sales of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, as the star hasn’t been posting about her new shades or products all that often.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Kylie Jenner is reportedly on the rocks with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. He is the father of her baby but supposedly has been going on tour and even allegedly hitting on other women while Kylie Jenner sits at home in her mother’s Calabasas house.

Travis Scott has been photographed more often in Los Angeles recently, which has many believing that he is spending more time with Kylie than he had previously.

It has been reported that Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mother and manager, is not too happy about the way Travis has been treating Kylie. The mom of six has reportedly told him to shape up and do better for her daughter. Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s older sister, has reportedly reached out to him as well.