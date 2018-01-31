‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Feb. 2: Chelsea Feels Cornered, Nikki’s Connection & An Alias Is Exposed

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, February 2 reveal that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will feel cornered after Nick (Joshua Morrow) discovered Adam’s cash. She had left it in the air duct, hoping that no one would ever find it. There has been speculation that she may not have known that her presumed dead husband left the money behind.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) heads over to Chelsea’s house to give her the heads up about the Chelsea 2.0 theft on Fenmore’s website. Phyllis may notice that Chelsea reacts strangely to the news and begins to suspect that Chelsea may have something to hide. Young and the Restless spoilers state Phyllis will inform Chelsea that she enlisted help from J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), which could cause the designer to feel back into a corner.

Whatever the reason is, Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea will feel cornered and won’t know how to react. She is terrified that Nick will discover that she has been hiding the truth from him and end up leaving her alone. Perhaps she will decide to act first and take off and leave Genoa City soon. It all starts with Phyllis sniffing around and letting her know that someone hacked into Lauren’s website.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will have a surprising connection. Since the new contractor, Arturo (Jason Canela), will debut on Friday’s show, it’s likely that he will be her connection. Perhaps Nikki and Arturo spent time together in AA, or it could be something more shocking. The casting call suggested that he would stick around for a while.

Jason Canela’s character will have a lot of charm, and he will use it to sway a client, probably Nikki. He will help Nikki and Nick remodel the apartment building for the homeless. CBS didn’t reveal how long Arturo will appear on the CBS daytime drama, but Y&R fans seem to think it will be for a while.

Lastly, someone’s alias will be exposed. With the current storylines, it’s hard to imagine someone’s alias coming out. Young and the Restless has already revealed Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) alias, Ann Turner. The alias will probably be part of the Friday’s cliffhanger.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.