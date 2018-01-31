‘Supernatural’ Star Ruth Connell Discusses Rowena’s Role On The Next Episode Of Supernatural

Rowena returns on Thursday night’s episode of Supernatural, and she describes it as one of her favorites, stating that it has quite the “witchy” element to it as well. Ruth disclosed on the Supernatural Facebook page during a recent question and answer session that viewers will receive some answers concerning Rowena.

“I love this episode, I loved what I had to come back with — I think there’s some depth.”

She goes on to say that fans will learn a little about Rowena’s reaction in regard to what happened to her son Fergus, who is better known to Supernatural fans as Crowley. She shared that the episode will also include humorous moments since she saw Jensen Eckles, who plays Dean Winchester, being “really funny” on set.

Ruth added that there will be a few “nice moments” between Sam and Rowena as well on the upcoming episode. She joked that it’s always fun to be stuck for hours on end in a car with Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester. The car she is talking about is a black 1967 Chevy Impala that has figured prominently in the show and is known as Baby. The Winchester brothers grew up traveling in Baby, and the car was eventually given to Dean by his father, John.

“Somebody’s got to do it, might as well be me,” Ruth joked in her charming Scottish brogue.

When one fan remarked that her character on the show was dead, she told him that he should know better than that. Rowena, like many of the show’s other characters, often have a way of finding themselves resurrected on the show and after all, it is called Supernatural and almost anything can happen.

“Rowena’s always got a little resurrection spell up her stocking.”

When asked about Wayward Sisters, which could become a potential spinoff of Supernatural, she stated that she felt the pilot was fantastic and well written. When people have asked her if there would be room for Rowena on Wayward Sisters, she felt that indeed there was, and added that Rowena was “pretty wayward herself.”

What she shared is more than enough to make fans extremely curious about the episode titled “Various & Sundry Villains,” and what happens next between the show’s beloved characters. When a powerful book of spells is stolen from Dean and Sam, they receive help from a powerful and somewhat surprising ally to help them retrieve the book. Perhaps Rowena is the one that will show up and offer her assistance, but fans will just have to wait and see. For more on what she said, fans can check out her question and answer session on the Supernatural Facebook page.

When asked about the longevity of the popular series, Ruth is optimistic about several more seasons in the show’s future. For now, fans can enjoy Season 13 of Supernatural now playing on the CW Channel every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.