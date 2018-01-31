Floyd Mayweather Jr. Taunts Conor McGregor By Stepping Into Octagon

The online banter between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC star Conor McGregor continues. Most recently, the boxing star decided to step into McGregor’s fighting spot of choice to troll the mixed martial arts superstar. That prompted “The Notorious” fighter to fire back at “Money” Mayweather. Here are the latest details on what Floyd Mayweather Jr. posted online and how Conor McGregor responded to him as fans anticipate some sort of rematch between the two fighters.

In a report from MMA Fighting website, the “troll” video posted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. is shown as the boxer has found a new way to taunt McGregor. Mayweather is shown inside a workout center and then takes things to a new level by stepping inside the Octagon. It’s only a 10-second long clip but effective in terms of good-natured trolling. It arrives months after Mayweather won in 10 rounds against McGregor in an anticipated boxing match in Vegas. The man they call “Money” recently shared a photo online of his $100 million check for the fight just in case anyone was doubting that he gets paid. There was also a photo a few days ago to remind everyone he beat McGregor in the fight.

His new Twitter video (below) has brought plenty of attention to Mayweather with over 3,500 comments, more than 22,000 retweets, and just over 56,000 “Likes.” It also helps further the ongoing speculation that the recently-retired boxing star might venture into mixed martial arts.

Not long after Money’s video was posted, McGregor fired back with a tweet of his own. The outspoken UFC star gave a response in typical trash talking manner, letting him know he’s the veteran when it comes to that particular ring.

Hahahaha very good. Keep up the good work my son.

Yours sincerely,

Senior. https://t.co/Qk3U69isTS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2018

Clearly, McGregor was amused by Mayweather’s video clip and realizes it’s all in good fun with his reply. There are those continuing rumors that Floyd will actually try his hand at MMA, but those are merely speculation for now. It may be part of why Conor is laughing at Floyd’s video.

However, the UFC star probably wouldn’t turn down a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor II matchup, only this time inside the Octagon. It would be a revenue boost for UFC, as well as the two fighters, again. It would also give Conor his preferred rules and probably give him a victory over the man who defeated him inside the boxing ring last summer.