‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Feb. 5-9: Valerie Corners Lani, Gabi Feels Heat, JJ’s Plans, Claire Overhears

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 5 reveal secrets will be discovered and some Salemites will rush to cover up their lies. Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) is on a mission. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is confronted by another person. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) feels the heat. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) plans for the future. Also, expect Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) to overhear a secret.

Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) confessed to his mother that he slept with Lani on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that this is how she discovered that Eli could be the father. After telling her son about the news Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) shared with her, Eli confronted Lani. However, the pregnant detective is sticking to her story that JJ is the father of her unborn child.

DOOL spoilers tease that Valerie will not be satisfied. Determined to get to the truth, Lani finds herself face-to-face with Eli’s mother. Will Valerie’s own past mistakes be enough to convince Lani to confess to the truth? Or will she find out the hard way what happens with these types of lies?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Gabi will feel the heat. Following the Salem detectives seeing her on video footage, she could become a prime suspect. Someone killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis,) but was it really the Latina fashionista? As SoapCentral pointed out, there is no shortage of suspects.

Fans can also expect JJ Deveraux to continue planning for the future. Thanks to Lani’s paternity secret, he is looking forward to becoming a father. However, that isn’t the only thing he is planning. After resigning from the Salem police force, he is now out of work. He needs to figure out what he wants to do as a career.

DOOL spoilers also tease that there will be some storylines with the Salem teenagers. Claire overhears Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) having a conversation. Not only are the two talking, but it appears that they will be sharing a secret. What could it be about and how will this affect Claire? Without Theo Carver (formerly Kyler Pettis) around to ground Claire, could she stir up some major trouble?

Farewell Salem???? A post shared by Kyler (@kylerpettis) on Jan 17, 2018 at 4:08pm PST

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.