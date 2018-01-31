Stassi Schroeder Mocks Scheana Marie On Twitter: Are These Two Friends Again?

Stassi Schroeder is back on Vanderpump Rules and now that she’s single, it seems like she has some time to keep up with her co-stars. Scheana Marie has revealed that she’s very upset with Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney for continuing to talk about the rumors regarding her ex-boyfriend. It was Kristen that kept pushing the rumor that Robert had kissed another woman and made inappropriate advances. However, it sounds like Scheana can’t share her former friends, as Stassi is now mocking her on Twitter.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder is now mocking Scheana Marie’s tweet, where she denied hooking up with a fellow Bravo celebrity. Perhaps Marie tried to dodge the rumor by being funny, as she quoted Stassi from a previous Vanderpump Rules episode. Even though Schroeder wasn’t tagged in the tweet, she couldn’t help but correct Scheana on the tweet. It sounds like she could be mocking her Vanderpump Rules co-star over the way she is quoting her, revealing that she’s doing it wrong. Scheana didn’t reply to Stassi Schroeder, as the two may not be speaking at the moment. Marie has revealed that she’s done with her co-stars, as she’s convinced that they are out to hurt her.

“Last thing I will say about this BS. In the words of Stassi, Kristen Doute idk what I’ve done to you, but I’ll GET you a Pinot Grigio. Looking pretty thirsty over there…,” Scheana revealed on Twitter after addressing rumours that she had hooked up with someone else, to which Stassi reached out, “I didn’t want to get involved, but I think you meant to capitalize & stress the “you”, not ‘get.'”

Stassi Schroeder wasn’t tagged in the tweet, but she couldn’t help but reach out to Scheana to comment on her original tweet. Kristen Doute was tagged in the tweet, however, and she seemed to enjoy that Stassi was getting involved with the drama. While Stassi and Kristen are currently friends, Marie appears to be rather alone when it comes to the Vanderpump Rules cast. She’s currently working on opportunities outside of SUR and since she’s refusing to forgive her co-stars, it’s possible that she’s slowly distancing herself from Vanderpump Rules. As for Schroeder, she appears to love her co-stars this season as she doesn’t have any issues with anyone, except for Scheana.

Stassi Schroeder is currently back on Vanderpump Rules as the show isn’t just about the people working at the restaurant anymore. Stassi will experience a painful breakup later this season, as she and Patrick Meagher broke up last year.