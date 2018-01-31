‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Latest Scoop On Anita’s Top-Secret Return, Chelsea Fakes Her Death?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Catherine Bach will return to the CBS soap opera as Anita Lawson in the next few weeks. A few weeks ago, Catherine announced her return via Instagram. Y&R fans were stumped on why she would return and what it could mean for the current storylines.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea will exit The Young and the Restless in the coming weeks. They speculated that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) could pull a page from Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) playbook and fake her death. After the hacker drama at Fenmore’s store, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will suspect that Chelsea is the thief and will rush over to confront her. Chelsea decides the only way to protect her loved ones and family is to fake her death and disappear.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that one of the biggest clues that something horrific happens to Chelsea is her mother’s arrival. One fan suggested that Anita will arrive for her daughter’s funeral and to take custody of Connor. For a while, Anita was Connor’s babysitter and would often watch the toddler, so Chelsea could work or deal with Adam related drama. It’s not a leap to assume that if something happened to Chelsea, Anita would jump at the chance to take care of her grandson.

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

One of the biggest clues that Anita’s storyline would involve a major character’s exit was when she deleted her Instagram post. Several weeks ago, Bach announced her return to The Young and the Restless. Not even an hour later, the talented actress deleted her post. Many fans were confused as to why she would delete her post. Many Young and the Restless viewers assumed her return would be to visit her daughter.

It seems like her visit could be something much different. Perhaps Chelsea will go missing and Anita will arrive in Genoa City worried about her daughter. Another option is Paul (Doug Davidson) could call her to let her know that her daughter has died. There are numerous reports that Chelsea’s exit storyline could mimic Chloe’s, which suggests she may fake her death.

Whatever, Catherine Bach’s storyline turns out to be, Young and the Restless fans are excited to see her back in GC.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.