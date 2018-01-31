Scott Baio Denies Sexual Assault Allegations But Admits To One Encounter With Nicole Eggert On ‘GMA’

Scott Baio is the latest Hollywood actor accused of sexual misconduct. While he denies having done anything inappropriate to his accuser, Nicole Eggert, he does admit the two had consensual sex once. These allegations have been swirling for a few days now. Eggert has given her interview to Megyn Kelly, and Baio has given his side of the story to Good Morning America.

The two worked together on Charles in Charge, which ran from 1984 through 1990. Scott Baio played the lead role while Nicole Eggert played one of the children he was in charge of on the show. For years, it has been known the two had a sexual encounter, but it was understood that it happened well after she was a legal adult. Baio is known for his playboy ways. He finally settled down after getting married and having a daughter. Now, she is his main concern.

According to Us Weekly, Scott Baio denies that anything inappropriate happened between him and Nicole Eggert. He has called her out for her story changing several times, and he claimed that each time she told her story, it put her at a younger age than she initially stated. Baio is worried about his daughter hearing things like this at school. When he was asked about whether or not he was fearful about Eggert possibly going to the police, he revealed he was not because the claims of sexual misconduct are not true.

Through his denials, Scott Baio explained how things work on a set when children are involved. He talked about how teachers and parents were always around. There was never any chance to be alone with the minors, and there wasn’t a reason to be alone with the kids. Baio explained that the atmosphere was fun and light, and not the way Nicole Eggert had claimed.

Although the two did have consensual sex once, Scott Baio is insistent that Nicole Eggert pursued him. She wanted to be experienced for her boyfriend and have her virginity taken by someone who knew what they were doing. Baio is very adamant about Eggert coming to him and being very aggressive about their sexual encounter. It had to be him, and there was not another option. This was a story that was reportedly backed up by Nicole at one point, but now, she has changed her tune. She is now accusing Scott of having interactions with her starting when she was just 14.

Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: “My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that’s why this has got to stop.” pic.twitter.com/5jdJgalA9z — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018

At this point, there is no way of knowing where these accusations will lead Scott Baio or Nicole Eggert. Good Morning America has been his only stop so far. Baio did do a Facebook Live video when the accusations were first made public, but since then, he has only been on GMA. Whether or not Eggert goes to the police is up in the air, but Baio plans to fight back to protect his name.