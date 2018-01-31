‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Dishes On Her Relationships With Baby Daddies Devoin & Luis

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has made no secret of the fact that she has a very rocky relationship with both of her baby daddies, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez. As many fans know, Devoin is the father of Briana’s oldest daughter, Nova, while Luis is the father of the reality star’s baby girl, Stella.

According to a January 31 report by Blasting News, Briana DeJesus is now spilling all the latest details on her relationships with fathers of her two children, and it seems that the Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t made much progress when it comes to co-parenting with Devoin and Luis.

Briana tells the site that Devoin is very “back and forth” when it comes to being a father to little Nova, adding that “nothing has changed” on his part. Teen Mom 2 fans have seen Briana and Devoin battle over the lack of time and money he spends on Nova, but has seemingly been making a bit more of an effort since DeJesus has been appearing on MTV.

Meanwhile, things have gone from bad to worse when it comes to Briana’s other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that Luis is “non-existent” when it comes to being a father to little Stella. DeJesus revealed that Stella’s father moved back to New York and that she hasn’t heard from him. It seems Briana’s fear of raising a baby alone is coming true, although Luis refused to sign his rights over so that DeJesus could place the baby up for adoption.

“Well Luis is non-existent. He doesn’t ask about Stella or anything. He moved back to NY and I haven’t heard from him. Devoin is Devoin he’s back and forth. Nothing has changed. So basically things are status quo. I’m continuing to raise my daughters on my own with the help of my mom and sister. I can only continue to hope one day things change as I’d love for my girls to have their dads in their lives, but at this time that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen with Luis at all and with Devoin on any consistent basis.”

Briana DeJesus now reveals that she is doing the best she can as she raises her two daughters without much support from their fathers. However, Briana does have the help of her sister Brittany and her mother, Roxanne. She recently had a relationship with the Javi Marroquin, the ex-husband of her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry. However, Javi and Briana recently announced that they have called it quits on the romance after disagreements over issues such as moving in together and DeJesus’ upcoming plastic surgery plans.

Teen Mom 2 will return for a new season on MTV later this year.