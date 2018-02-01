Earth’s Magnetic Field Flipping Might Lead To Radiation Fallout, Widespread Blackout

The magnetic field flipping of the Earth’s North and South Poles may spell the end for humanity and the planet as a whole.

Why Magnetic Poles Flip

The current North and South Pole used to be on on the opposite sides of the planet. Research suggests that 780,000 years ago, the North Pole was in the south and the current South Pole was the North Pole. About 40,000 years ago, the poles showed signs of flipping, but it snapped back in place.

Given how dangerous it is for humans if the poles shifted in this era, geophysicists have been looking for answers through math and satellite imagery. What they discovered is that the two-pole magnetic field might weaken due to the nickel and molten iron at the edge of the Earth’s core.

The imagery from the European Space Agency reveals that the iron and metal are draining the dipole’s energy. If the dipole weakens, the North and the South Pole will trade places. While scientists can see what is happening, they have no way to tell when the magnetic field switch will happen.

The Role of Magnetic Fields

The magnetic field serves as the Earth’s protection against harmful solar and cosmic rays. If the poles flip, the planet will lose the giant shield that protects the Earth from radiation, and it might only have one-tenth of its current force. While the poles move, the planet will be exposed to radiation.

Changes in the earth made the magnetic field weaker in the South Atlantic. A satellite in the area which has been exposed to radiation already experienced memory failure. Fortunately, the magnetic field is not compromised enough for radiation to hit the planet’s surface.

In case you need to pee yourself today, may I offer this disaster tale from @amitchelltweets via @undarkmag https://t.co/6PolQHOTMw — Nsikan Akpan (@MoNscience) January 26, 2018

If the pole reversal takes place, a portion of the planet may no longer be habitable.

Mass Extinction?

There is no proof linking extinction with the flipping of the magnetic fields. However, with the current changes in the Earth’s atmosphere due to civilization, the effects of a magnetic field flip can be dire. Not only will some parts of the Earth be inhabitable, but these cosmic rays may also cause damage to satellites and torch transformers across the grid.

As noted in Undark Magazine, this magnetic field flip may lead to blackouts and disable cell phones and internet connection. Since it’s impossible to prevent this from happening, the best approach is to prepare for it.

Satellites launched into space should map out the areas where the effects of the magnetic field flip will occur and avoid those areas. Measures should also be taken to avoid massive blackouts in case part of the grid shuts down. With the imminent magnetic field flipping, inhabitants of Earth should be prepared.