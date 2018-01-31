‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre’s Murderer May Have Been Disguised As Gabi

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that big trouble lies ahead for Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus). The Salem resident is currently one of the top suspects in the murder investigation of Andre Dimera (Thaao Penghlis), and when the cops get their hands on the latest piece of evidence, it seems that Gabi could be headed back to prison. However, did she really kill Andre?

According to a January 31 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Gabi Hernandez is in for some big drama. The single mother will quickly become the Salem police department’s main suspect in Andre DiMera’s murder, and there is nothing she’s going to be able to say to get her out of this jam. The evidence will stack up against her, and her past may even come back to haunt her.

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi’s police detective brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), will take a look at the security footage from the night that Andre was killed. Rafe will see many suspects who were at the office that day, including Kate Roberts and Hattie Adams. However, Gabi’s behavior will send up a red flag at the police station. As many fans will remember, on the day of his death, Andre had fired Gabi from DiMera Enterprises and stole her company away from her. In the security footage, Gabi is seen leaving Andre’s office after the confrontation, and she looks angry. She even proceeds to hit the wall hard with her hand after exiting through the door. This means that Gabi was mad and violent on the day of Andre’s murder.

In addition, Gabi has a history of murder. Days of Our Lives viewers may remember that Gabi previously served time in prison for the murder of her ex-husband, Nick Fallon. Although Nick terrorized Gabi and pushed her to a breaking point, Gabi was locked away for years and forced to be away from her daughter, Arianna.

It seems that the Salem PD will arrest Gabi and may even charge her with Andre’s murder. However, Days of Our Lives recently showed a close-up of some wigs before Andre’s murder, and many fans found it to be a bit strange. However, DOOL spoilers reveal that it could have been a hint. There is a possibility that someone may have disguised themselves as Gabi, killed Andre DiMera, and is now letting Gabi take the fall for the murder. It seems that only time will tell who the real killer is and if that person will be brought to justice.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.