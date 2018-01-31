Eileen Davidson Returns To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Eileen Davidson announced she wouldn’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June of last year after starring on the show for just two seasons. However, despite her sudden exit, Davidson wasn’t completely done with her co-stars.

After keeping in touch with a number of the women of the Bravo TV reality series after announcing her exit months ago, Eileen Davidson returned to filming on Season 8 and participated in a cameo appearance alongside Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi.

“Eileen, we miss you so much,” Lisa Rinna tells her former co-star in a clip shared by Bravo TV on January 30.

“I’m gonna cry,” Eileen Davidson responds.

Since leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills several months ago, Eileen Davidson has been hard at work on both The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives. However, she didn’t pass up on a chance to reunite with her former co-stars and quickly asked Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi about the other women. In response, Rinna and Girardi explained to Davidson that they are now on great terms with their co-star Dorit Kemsley, who they feuded with heavily during the show’s seventh season last year.

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Dec 19, 2017 at 8:06am PST

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Eileen Davidson and Lisa Rinna joined the cast of the Bravo TV reality series during its fifth season after Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia failed to impress during Season 4.

Both Davidson and Rinna have been known to appear on soap operas and had met one another before being added to the show. So, when it came to their friendship, it appeared evident that their relationship would last long after Davidson’s role came to an end. As for Davidson’s relationship with Girardi, they got off to a rocky start on the show but had since established a true friendship that has continued off-camera.

To see more of Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.