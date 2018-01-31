‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin’s Novel Is Reportedly Complete, Cersei’s Son Might Die

Many fans have been demanding George R.R. Martin to release The Winds of Winter. It has been more than seven years since the latest installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series — A Dance With Dragons — was released, and devoted followers are very much excited to finally get a copy of TWOW. Now, speculation suggests that GRRM has completed the much-awaited book already.

A Reddit user previously speculated that George R.R. Martin is already done working on The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring novels. The fan, whose handle is El Chupatigre, claimed that the 69-year-old author is now ready to publish the highly anticipated books. However, HBO is allegedly preventing him to release it.

“I think it’s likely he has at least finished The Winds of Winter and possibly A Dream of Spring, however after starting the airing of GoT, he has an obligation/formal contract with HBO not to release them until after they have aired the story lines including the contents of each book.”

It was also claimed that the network is doing this to keep the “hype” among the avid readers of the Song of Ice and Fire book series. The Reddit user added that George R.R. Martin is also keeping the details about The Winds of Winter so it would continue creating “higher buzz.” El Chupatigre also stated that information blackout is GRRM and HBO’s technique to keep fans wondering what could happen next in the show and in the upcoming books.

“Holding off the book then allows the readers of the series to get a double fill of excitement by watching the show for initial surprises and then reading for the greater detail.”

Adding fuel to the fire are the recent claims saying that George R.R. Martin is set to release The Winds of Winter in September of 2018. The Express previously shared that Strand Bookstore listed the release date of the sixth Song of Ice and Fire installment as September 6. Fans were quick to pick it up and started speculating that it was the official launch date of the much-awaited novel. However, the date has now been removed.

Meanwhile, another fan theory suggests that George R.R. Martin would kill off Tommen Baratheon. Another Reddit user claimed that Jon Connington is going to murder the youngest son of Cersei Lannister and Robert Baratheon. TheVillageGoth stated that this is going to be some kind of a karma to Cersei and her family.

“Jon Connington will murder Tommen Baratheon in a very brutal fashion, and it will be meant to mirror Gregor Clegane’s murders of Rhaegar’s other two children.”

Although this prediction is not impossible, it should be noted that George R.R. Martin has not yet confirmed this theory. Therefore, avid followers of the Song of Ice and Fire book series should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!