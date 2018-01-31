‘Teen Mom OG’ May Be Getting A New Cast Member After Farrah Abraham’s Exit

Teen Mom OG fans might see a brand new cast member in the future. Farrah Abraham has made it clear that she has no plans to return to the MTV reality series after production tried to fire her for working in the adult entertainment industry. This means there will be an empty spot to fill if the network decides to bring in another familiar face.

According to a January 30 report by Blasting News, former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie Douthit-McKee might return to the franchise. As many fans know, Mackenzie’s former co-star Briana DeJesus made her way from TM3 to land a spot on Teen Mom 2, making her the fifth cast member on the show. Now, with Farrah Abraham revealing that she won’t return to the franchise, it seems there’s room for one more.

Mackenzie McKee had revealed in the past that she and Briana DeJesus were both in the running for the spot on Teen Mom 2. However, Briana is the one who won out in the end, likely due to her dramatic storyline of having another unplanned pregnancy and a baby daddy who was cheating on her. Now with Farrah Abraham’s departure, Teen Mom OG may have room for Mackenzie to join the cast as well.

Mackenzie McKee’s life has been a series of ups and downs since her days on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3. She married the father of her child, Josh McKee, and proceeded to have two more children with him. Although the couple tied the knot and are raising three children together, their marriage has not been easy. Speculation about the couple splitting has risen multiple times over the years. Sadly, that isn’t the only drama in Mackenzie’s life.

In addition to balancing motherhood and marriage, Mackenzie McKee recently learned that her beloved mother, Angie Douthit, has cancer. Angie is currently fighting the disease to the best of her ability, and McKee has been there for her every step of the way. Mackenzie’s story and struggles could be a good fit for Teen Mom OG, which focuses on life after becoming a teenage mother, and the life struggles that come with it all.

Teen Mom OG is currently airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.