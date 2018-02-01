Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Battle Over Baby: Pregnant ‘KUWTK’ Star Acts Like ‘Mama Bear’ Vs Rapper [Rumors]

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly already battling over their baby even before welcoming their first child into the Keeping Up With The Kardashians world. Despite rumors that Travis has been AWOL from Kylie’s pregnancy, an insider told Hollywood Life that Scott is already an active participant in his unborn baby’s life. But pregnant Jenner and the rapper reportedly disagree about multiple aspects of parenting.

Kylie is determined to protect her little one, but Travis feels that Kylie is going too far in her “mama bear” mode, according to the source. The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her 25-year-old boyfriend are reportedly clashing over multiple issues. But in particular, Jenner is finding that Scott disagrees with her when it comes to the best way to raise a child in their paparazzi-filled lives.

“Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s baby hasn’t even arrived yet, and the two are already fighting. [She’s] already jumping into mama-bear mode.”

After growing up in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians world and becoming the lip kit queen with her own cosmetics line, Kylie knows just as well as Travis that their careers revolve around their fame. To keep pace with that fame, Jenner and Scott need to appear in public and on social media.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Clashes With Baby Daddy Travis Scott

But Kylie is already feeling so protective of her unborn child that she’s prioritizing being a mom over her finances. As a result, Jenner is determined to bring up her baby far away from the spotlight, according to the insider. Travis disagrees, and the former lovebirds are now having even more problems with their relationship, according to the insider.

Kylie has been noticeably absent from social media ever since the pregnancy reports began, and her sudden departure from platforms such as Instagram offers a preview of her vow to protect her baby from the social media spotlight.

Jenner’s determination to protect her baby goes beyond social media, however. The insider revealed that while Travis is open to publicizing their child on Instagram, he’s also eager to encourage the baby to experience life. In contrast, Kylie is worried about having her little one go anywhere outside of her home, according to the insider.

“Not only does Kylie not want their baby all over social media, but, at this point at least, it seems she barely wants the child to leave her house!”

In contrast, Scott believes it’s important “to be more open and free” with their baby, explained the source. These “major disagreements about how they plan on raising their child” are causing concern about the future of Jenner’s and Scott’s relationship.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first baby with Travis Scott. FLXX MPI122 / MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images

Kylie Jenner Worries About On-Going Fights With Travis Scott

Looking ahead to life after the birth of their child, Kylie is focused on protecting her baby’s privacy. Jenner is concerned that the two are disagreeing so much, however, according to the insider.

“Kylie is laying down the ground rules now for how she plans on bringing up her baby privately, behind the gates of her private community, and Travis feels like that is simply not healthy for the kid.”

Scott is visualizing having his baby visit his family in Texas and enjoying traveling, which he sees as part of exposing the child to “the world early on,” added the source. Jenner disagrees completely, and their already tense relationship reportedly just keeps getting worse.

Jenner is so determined that the insider described her attitude as “her way or the highway.” Kylie even has rules in place about photos and social media for the unborn baby. But Travis disagrees and refuses to sign off on those guidelines, said the insider.

Scott and Jenner didn’t discuss such issues before she became pregnant, adding to the problems about making decisions just before the baby arrives. Neither Kylie nor Scott wants to compromise.

“For now, Kylie is being really stubborn and she does not want to allow Travis to think he is going to do whatever he wants with her baby when it arrives,” added the insider.