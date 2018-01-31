The EPA Website ‘Updating To Reflect Priorities Under The Leadership Of President Trump’

At his 2018 State of the Union address, President Trump said that his administration has “ended the war on beautiful, clean coal.”

There is no such a thing as “clean coal,” critics argue. Even the CEO of Murray Energy, Robert Murray, thinks clean coal is a fantasy, Think Progress reported. Murray reportedly thinks carbon capture is neither economic nor practical.

Donald Trump’s State of the Union address has prompted journalists to further investigate Trump administration’s stances on climate change — and they didn’t have to go further than the Environmental Protection Agency’s official website.

Wired’s Eric Niiler wrote, “If you’re curious about bed bugs, radon gas, or toxic waste in landfills, the EPA website has got you covered. But if you are interested in climate change, you might better off going somewhere else instead…The phrase “climate change” hasn’t been entirely eliminated from EPA.gov, but you need to follow a winding path to encounter it.”

As currently stated on the Environmental Protection Agency’s official website, “This page is being updated. Thank you for your interest in this topic. We are currently updating our website to reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt.”

That is where a link to “Climate Change Home” leads.

Donald Trump administration’s stance on climate change is hardly a surprise. The current President of the United States once infamously tweeted that the concept of global warming was “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

On January 29, the Hill reported that Environmental Protection Agency’s Administrator Scott Pruitt was personally involved in removing information about climate change from the agency’s website. Records obtained by the Environmental Defense Fund via the Freedom of Information Act revealed this. Obviously, environmentalists have been highly critical of the decision.

Furthermore, Wired reported, the pages about the Clean Power Plan — an effort to regulate carbon dioxide emissions — have been removed and replaced by links to Trump’s executive order to repeal the very same plan.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

President Trump doesn’t seem to understand, and in his statements and interviews, he often denies climate change. What does this mean for the planet’s future?

More recently, President Trump was interviewed by Piers Morgan. Among other things, the two discussed climate change, and President Donald Trump’s opinions on global warming seem to have remained unchanged.

“The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records. They’re at a record level,” Trump said to Piers Morgan.

What do scientists think?

After the interview with the British journalist, CNBC published an extensive piece, criticizing the President and quoting environmental scientists.

Zeke Hausfather of the Berkeley Earth temperature monitoring program and Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer disagree. The world has been warming steadily, and the thickness of Arctic ice is now less than 50 percent of what it was, they claim.

Rutgers University climate scientist Jennifer Francis said, “Clearly President Trump is relying on alternative facts to inform his views on climate change.”