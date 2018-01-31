Jill Zarin Returns To ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City,’ But Not In The Way One Might Expect

Jill Zarin reunited with Bethenny Frankel earlier this month at her husband’s January 15 funeral, but fans shouldn’t get too excited about a potential full-time comeback for the former Real Housewives of New York City star.

According to a new report, fans of the Bravo TV reality series believed that Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel’s reunion, which was filmed for the 10th season, was the perfect way to reintroduce Zarin as a full-time member of the show. However, despite her recent appearance in front of the cameras, there has reportedly been no talk of bringing her back for anything more than cameo roles.

On January 30, Page Six said that while friends of Jill Zarin have been pushing Bravo TV to bring her back to The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 10, they feel that the network has instead made a habit of using Zarin’s cameo roles to generate buzz as they refuse to offer a permanent role.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about the respect,” a source close to Jill Zarin explained to the outlet. “To keep [having] her come on the show without any long-term offer — it feels disrespectful.”

As the source explained, Jill Zarin doesn’t necessarily want to return to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City at this point, especially considering the emotional hardships she’s facing after the loss of her husband. However, she loves the show and would reportedly like to be asked back in some capacity.

A post shared by Jill Zarin (@mrsjillzarin) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:07pm PST

Jill Zarin left The Real Housewives of New York City in 2011 after starring on the series for four seasons. As fans may recall, Alex McCord, Cindy Barshop, and Kelly Bensimon were also taken off the show at that point.

At the time she left the show, Zarin and her former best friend, Bethenny Frankel, found themselves on the outs, and while they attempted to mend their friendship on numerous occasions, they were unable to do so until earlier this month. Still, although many fans have been hoping for a reconciliation, the majority were caught off guard to see the ladies filming at Zarin’s husband’s funeral.

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for its 10th season, but a premiere date has not yet been set.