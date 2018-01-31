‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: More Dead DiMera Family Members May Return To Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers and rumors have been at an all time high as of late, and the latest buzz centers around even more presumed dead members of the DiMera family returning to Salem in the future.

Days of our Lives fans have already seen Kirsten DiMera reveal that she’s still alive, Andre return to Salem before his murder, and are eagerly awaiting the day when EJ DiMera may come home as well. In addition, there has been a lot of talk about Tony DiMera returning to DOOL, and possibly being the main suspect in his twin brother Andre’s murder investigation. However, there is one long-dead DiMera that fans may not remember, and she could be making a return.

According to a Jan. 29 report by Soap Central, fans took an online poll revealing that they would love to see Stefano DiMera’s daughter, Megan Hathaway-DiMera, make a shocking return to Salem. Longtime Days of our Lives fans will remember Megan, played by actress Miranda Wilson. Megan only spent one year on the show from 1984-1985, but her death was a shocking one.

Megan Hathaway-DiMera spent her time in Salem scheming, and tried her best to come between Days of our Lives super couple Bo and Hope Brady. Megan even went as far as to attempt to electrocute Hope in a hot tub so that she could move in on Bo. However, Megan’s plan backfired on her, and it was she who ended up dead in the hot tub after being killed by Hope’s former evil lover, Larry Welch.

Actress Miranda Wilson seemed to be interested in returning to the soap as Megan, and even posted about it on her social media account, asking fans if they’d like to see Megan return to Salem to cause some trouble.

As Days of our Lives fans know, the DiMera family has a knack for returning from the grave. Stefano DiMera himself has been nicknamed The Phoenix due to his ability to rise from the ashes and return to life again and again. Although Stefano seems to be truly dead and gone in the present day, that doesn’t mean that his presumed dead children can’t return to shake things up in Salem. Since Andre’s death, there are only two DiMera’s left standing in Salem, Chad and newly revealed family member, Stefan DiMera. Perhaps, DOOL is trying to build the family back up to be a major force in Salem yet again, and bringing the former DiMera siblings back is one way to do just that.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.