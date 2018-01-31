Brad Pitt And Halle Berry Dating Rumors Set Straight In New Report [Fact-Checking]

A big rumor started that Brad Pitt and Halle Berry are dating. The two single movie stars were said to be romantically involved after a source told Australia’s NW magazine that they were “casually wining and dining” together and that their relationship has “heated up.”

The insider alleged that Pitt and Berry have had several secret meet-ups in a bungalow at the Hotel Bel-Air, and although their romance is young, things are “going well.” The source added that Brad thinks Halle is “absolutely stunning.”

NW’s story of the source’s account goes on to claim that Brad Pitt and Halle Berry have “crossed paths” over the years, but they’ve never been available at the same time. Apparently, the pair has had an underlying connection and are each other’s “type.”

The article mentions that Brad’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, isn’t a fan of Halle’s due to her co-starring in Monster Ball with the actress’ then-husband, Billy Bob Thornton. Jolie is “convinced” Thornton had an affair with Berry while filming the 2002 movie, the insider explained. It supposedly drives Jolie “nuts” that Pitt is dating her now.

Brad Pitt has been linked with other actresses since his divorce from Angelina. Other women alleged to have dated the actor are Jennifer Lawrence, Sienna Miller, Emilia Clarke, and Kate Hudson. He’s been dating again, but he hasn’t been out with any of these stars.

Brad Pitt And Halle Berry Dating?! https://t.co/oAUSwBIk7n — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) January 31, 2018

Gossip Cop reports that the rumors are untrue about Brad Pitt and Halle Berry dating. The celebrity surveillance site reached out to Pitt’s rep who denied the dating rumors reported in NW.

E! News reported earlier this month that Brad is “casually dating” again. The 54-year-old is taking his time in the romance department and not in a hurry to find love. A source told the outlet that it’s not a huge priority for him right now, and that he’s been on a few dates, but nothing serious.

When it comes to his six kids with Angelia, they come over for visits. Pitt doesn’t see them as often as he’d like, but relies on a close circle of pals to be there for him. Many of the star’s friends aren’t in the film industry, the source shared.

If Brad Pitt and Halle Berry did start dating, their fans would have a lot to talk about!