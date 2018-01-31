Neil Diamond Hoping A Risky Brain Procedure Can Slow Down His Parkinson’s Disease And Save His Career

Neil Diamond is hoping for a miracle. The “Sweet Caroline” singer is reportedly turning towards a risky brain operation to cure his Parkinson’s disease and ultimately save his life. But is it too late for Diamond to turn things around?

Diamond Opts For Risky Brain Operation

Diamond was forced to retire because his battle with Parkinson’s was making it too hard to perform. An inside source told Radar Online that Diamond is planning on undergoing what is called deep brain stimulation, a procedure that helped Michael J. Fox keep Parkinson’s at bay for a number of years. The only problem is that Diamond is 77 years old, and his advanced age could lead to complications on the operating table.

“Neil has seen how the surgery has prolonged Michael’s quality of life and believes it might be the answer for him as well,” an insider told the outlet. “He knows that, at his age, Parkinson’s could advance very, very quickly. Brain surgery may be the only thing that could slow down the progression of the disease — and give him a few more years.”

Fox’s Health Inspires Diamond

Doctors diagnosed Fox with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, though he didn’t reveal the diagnosis until 1998. That same year, the actor underwent a brain operation called thalamotomy. Surgeons went into the right side of Fox’s brain to help deal with his tremors.

The procedure ultimately worked, and Fox has done an incredible job battling the disease for the past 25 years. Diamond was inspired by Fox’s story and hopes that he’ll get the same results when he goes under the knife.

Diamond’s Fans Give Back

Diamond recently announced his retirement and was forced to cancel the last leg of his 50th anniversary worldwide tour. Fans who bought tickets for the canceled stops were given full refunds, though many of them decided to give the money back to charities in honor of the legendary singer.

Hi from the Grammys! A post shared by Neil Diamond (@neildiamond) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

In fact, Diamond’s wife, Katie, later praised fans for their generosity on Twitter and revealed that fans had donated significant funds to Parkinson’s research, fire victims, and animal rescue efforts.

Diamond was recently given a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and says that he will continue recording music.

Will Diamond Leave Music Behind For Good?

Diamond released a special statement about his retirement prior to his concerts in Australia and New Zealand. The iconic singer told fans that he will no longer be performing in front of his fans. Diamond revealed that the disease has made it hard to sing on stage for hours on end and travel around the world.

Diamond turned 77 this year and earned a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2018 Grammys. One of his last concert televised concerts was Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.

It isn’t clear if Diamond will ever perform in front of an audience again.

If he undergoes the brain surgery, we can only hope that it works out and Neil Diamond is able to live out the rest of his years doing what he loves.