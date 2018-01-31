Kelly Ripa Refers To Husband Of 21 Years, Mark Consuelos, As ‘Daddy’

Kelly Ripa is proving that she and Mark Consuelos, her husband of almost 22 years, are still very much going strong. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host gushed over her man in a new post on Instagram, where she playfully referred to Consuelos as “daddy.”

Kelly posted a photo of the father of her three children, 20-year-old Michael, 16-year-old Lola, and 14-year-old Joaquin, to her account earlier this week before referring to his role as Hiram Lodge in the popular The CW series Riverdale in the caption.

Posting the snap of her husband to name him her Man Crush Monday on January 29, Ripa joked in the caption of his new character, “#mcm When your man crush is an evil villain with a heart of gold.”

The talk show host who sits alongside Ryan Seacrest on the ABC morning show then added the hashtags, #hiramlodge, #riverdale and the tongue in cheek #daddy.

Mark is, of course, father of Kelly’s three children and also plays the father of Camila Mendes’s character Veronica in Riverdale, though it seems like the host was probably using the hashtag in a bit more of a playful way when she added it to the snap this week ahead of the couple’s impending 22nd wedding anniversary in May.

And it was pretty obvious that fans definitely appreciated Kelly sharing the photo of her husband with her 1.6 million followers this week, as they gushed over both Mark and the couple’s lengthy relationship in the comments.

“Kelly Ripa you are a lucky woman!!!” Instagram user @lydialuciagiaimo told the star. “When your man crush is your husband of 20 years. #goals #luckygirl #thatmanishot #perfectmatch #love,” another added.

“You two look like a beautiful couple and a solid match,” wrote a third fan after seeing Ripa sweetly gush over her man on the social media site, as @luannsinforosa added, “That is one hot baby daddy!!!”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But this certainly isn’t the first time fans have gushed over the star’s happily family life, as Kelly’s been giving fans a sweet look into her private life with her husband and children on a few occasions over the past few months.

The former soap actress and current talk show host showed her followers just how much her kids have grown by posting several throwback family photos of her two sons and her daughter celebrating Christmas over the years back in December.

She also shared snaps of herself and Mark – who Ripa married back in 1996 after they first met on the set of All My Children – celebrating the holidays together as a family over the festive period.

On New Year’s Eve Ripa posted a hilarious photo of Consuelos on a tiny rocking horse to celebrate heading into the New Year, while a few days earlier she uploaded an image of the two relaxing together on Christmas morning.

“Stirring creatures and reindeer games,” Kelly captioned the photo of herself and her husband on December 25, in which she could be seen sporting novelty reindeer ears. “Merry Christmas with love from the Consuelos family.”

Kelly and Mark will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary on May 1.