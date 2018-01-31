Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Is Reportedly Headed For A Custody Battle, Former Husband Wants To Take Her Son

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is reportedly headed for what may turn out to be a nasty custody dispute with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

According to a new report, Zachary Stephens hopes to gain custody of their young son, Hudson, from the Teen Mom OG star, who reportedly doesn’t spend a ton of time with the boy.

“He wants to take Hudson from her,” a source told Radar Online on January 31. “She never has Hudson. It’s her mom, Ryan’s mom Jen or Zach watching him.”

As the insider explained, Zachary Stephens doesn’t believe Hudson should be with his mother and feels that Hudson doesn’t want to be their either. After all, as the source noted, the boy reportedly throws a fit and “screams” when it is time to leave his father’s care.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married last May and celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at the end of last year, which was attended by both of their kids, including Edwards’ nine-year-old son Bentley, who he shares with Maci Bookout.

Radar Online went on to reveal that Mackenzie Standifer has already been involved in a court battle with her former husband and last summer, the Hamilton County Circuit Court adjusted their child support arrangement in favor of her former husband, Zachary Stephens.

“Defendant shall pay to Plaintiff the sum of $245 per month to be paid at the rate of $113.07 bi-weekly,” an order made on April 7, 2017 read.

At the time of their split in November 2016, Mackenzie Standifer was reportedly granted with primary custody of their son and months later, she was granted over $500 per month in child support.

In response to Radar Online‘s report, Mackenzie Standifer told the outlet that the claims made against her were untrue.

In recent weeks, Ryan Edwards has been accused of potential relapses due to his alcohol consumption on the show. However, at this point in time, he seems to be clean of all drugs.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, his wife Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Kristina Anderson, Andrew Glennon, and Gary Shirley, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.