NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Discussing Hassan Whiteside Trade

Are the Milwaukee Bucks on the verge of acquiring a center? There were several NBA trade rumors already circulating suggesting that the Bucks are one of the teams involved in the trade talks for Los Angeles Clippers’ star DeAndre Jordan. As the Bucks continue to try and pry Jordan from the Clippers, there are NBA trade rumors that another center has caught their attention.

Basketball Insiders is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks are having internal discussions about Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside. Given that the Heat find themselves in a similar situation to the Bucks while fighting for playoff positioning, it is unclear whether or not they are ready to forward without Hassan Whiteside. How the Heat view themselves in a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference will likely factor into their intentions leading up to the NBA trade deadline.

For a deal to take place between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat involving Hassan Whiteside, the Bucks may have to part ways with a player they would prefer to keep. Immediately, forward Jabari Parker comes to mind.

Parker is a high price to pay for Hassan Whiteside. This is despite the Heat center’s high expectations (courtesy of the Sun-Sentinel) given to him by his head coach, Erik Spoelstra.

“We talked about it before. He said, ‘Oh, the offense is different.’ Our offense is the same, big fella. We’re just asking you do some more things. And this is what you wanted, so there’s also responsibility that comes with that, as well.”

In order to pry Hassan Whiteside away from the Heat, the Bucks may have to include more than just Jabari Parker.

Hassan Whiteside will give the Milwaukee Bucks an inside presence that can ease the burdens of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks relinquished draft picks in their trade to acquire guard Eric Bledsoe (courtesy of NBA.com) from the Phoenix Suns. If the Bucks’ selection falls between 11-16 this year, it will go to the Suns. The range increases to 4-16 in 2019. While the Bucks were creative in their trade for Eric Bledsoe, such uncertainty involving their future draft picks hampers many of the team’s moves going forward.

Offering swingman Khris Middleton could be the best course for the Milwaukee Bucks to take, but it comes with a risk.

Khris Middleton has become a solid second or third offensive option for the Bucks, who envisioned that role would go to the oft-injured Jabari Parker. According to Fox Sports, the Bucks forward has been cleared to play by the team doctors after tearing his ACL just under a year ago. Six days may not be enough time for the Bucks or any team to get a feel for what Parker can do. That would factor into the Bucks’ trade discussions with the Heat for Hassan Whiteside.

Los Angeles Clippers’ center DeAndre Jordan remains a realistic possibility for the Milwaukee Bucks. Jordan could come at a smaller price, as the Bucks can offer Thon Maker and a future draft pick.

Hassan Whiteside and DeAndre Jordan are not the only centers the Milwaukee Bucks may target. The Bucks could conceivably go after Robin Lopez of the Chicago Bulls or the New York Knicks’ Kyle O’Quinn. Both players will fit into what the Bucks need as far as rim protection is concerned while being easier to obtain than Whiteside or Jordan.

Look for the Milwaukee Bucks to pull off a surprising trade prior to the NBA trade deadline. It is anticipated that Bucks will land one of their targets to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Will the Milwaukee Bucks get Hassan Whiteside or DeAndre Jordan? That depends on what the Bucks are willing to give up in return.