Brittany Cartwright Feels Jax Taylor Is ‘Better’ Since His Father’s Death, But They Aren’t Getting Engaged

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went through a shocking cheating scandal last year but now, they appear to be doing well as they remain committed to their relationship.

According to a new report, Jax Taylor has been treating his girlfriend better in the weeks since losing his father, Ronald Cauchi, to cancer.

“Brittany is saying that Jax is being better since his dad passed away and is more loving with her,” an insider told Page Six on Monday, January 29.

Jax Taylor admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers during the second episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. Then, a couple of episodes later, it was revealed that he had shockingly blasted Cartwright in a chat with Stowers after their affair, claiming he would never marry her and had no plans to welcome children with her.

While Jax Taylor’s girlfriend recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and claimed her boyfriend was itching to get married and wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his finger, the insider revealed to Page Six that the Vanderpump Rules couple is “not near” an engagement. Still, the source added, Cartwright will not break up with her cheating partner, despite his behavior and mean comments about their relationship and future.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating nearly three years ago after meeting one another during a trip to Las Vegas. Since then, they’ve been living with one another at Taylor’s apartment in Los Angeles and working at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood.

In addition to their ongoing roles on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have also been awarded with their own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which aired last August on Bravo TV. As for a second season of the reality spinoff, the network hasn’t yet announced what the future holds for the show.

