‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Is ‘Denying His Own Truth’ Amid Claims He Hooked Up With Logan Noh

The relationship drama continued among the SUR staff on the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules when James Kennedy found out that his gay best friend, Logan Noh, told Brittany Cartwright’s sister, Tiffany, that the two are sleeping together. Do Kennedy’s VPR co-stars think he is denying his own truth?

Noh Claims He Hooked Up With Kennedy

According to E! News, Brittany’s sister said that Noh acted like it wasn’t a big deal. And, when she asked if Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, knew about it, Noh said that she is stupid if she doesn’t.

When Kennedy found out about Loh’s allegations, he confronted his best friend over the phone, with both Cartwright sisters by his side. It didn’t take long for Noh to confess that he made the story up.

“Um, it’s all a lie. I mean I said it, but it’s all a lie. It’s me just being a jealous little bitch,” admitted Noh, who went on to say it was from “being in love” with Kennedy.

The episode ended with Kennedy seemingly ready to end his friendship with Noh after the betrayal, but his Instagram page proves that the two have recently spent time together. A fan asked him if the two were still friends, and Noh responded that they were. He also said his time on the show was not over and fans needed to keep watching.

Kennedy Knew His Best Friend Was In Love With Him

Earlier in the episode, Kennedy revealed that he knew about Noh’s feelings for him, saying he wasn’t stupid and knows his best friend is in love with him. But, Kennedy says it wasn’t the “gay thing” that made him mad. It was the fact that his friend was trying to bury him.

Everyone on the show is also aware of Noh’s feelings, with Lala Kent saying, “He has mad love for you.” Jax Taylor said that, of course, the two are sleeping together. He added that anyone who sees them together knows their boning.

Tom Schwartz had a great line on the subject, saying there is about a 77 percent chance “that at least some portion of James’ penis has been in Logan’s mouth.”

As for Kennedy’s ex, Kristen Doute, she says that he may be “denying his own truth a bit” and believes that he has “waded in the penis pond.” She went on to say that she feels sorry for Noh because James Kennedy loves attention, no matter who it hurts. She says she knows Noh’s heart is in the right place, but she feels bad for him.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.