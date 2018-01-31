Amber Rose Displays Reduced Breasts In Recent Pics

Amber Rose via PageSix, revealed that she would be undergoing breast reduction on January 17. According to reports, Rose had been nursing the idea of breast reduction since 2017. She originally intended to do the procedure last summer but opted for 2018. The socialite disclosed that she wore a 36H cup size, making it impossible for her to wear “spaghetti straps” on her Instagram.

Rose shared a video on her Instagram of her discussion with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher about the procedure. The mother-of-one finally went ahead with the procedure a few days ago. The surgery was carried out by Dr. Garth Fisher. The Slutwalk owner also did a cellulite treatment which was performed by Dr. David Matlock which she shared on her Instagram.The procedure successfully reduced her cup size from a 36H to a size D. Dr. David Matlock is renowned Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon highly specialized in vaginoplasty, his office is located in Los Angeles. Dr. Garth Fisher is also a reputable cosmetic surgeon, best known as the first doctor selected for ABC’s Extreme Makeover.

The breast reduction procedure was carried out by Fisher on January 17 in Beverly Hills. However, fans have been showing support for Rose on Instagram. The model has been keeping her fans abreast of her recovery after the procedure on her social media. A TMZ report even shows pictures of her significantly reduced breasts on Monday when she stepped out in Beverly Hills. Rose has been sharing short videos of her experience during the breast reduction surgery with her followers on Instagram. Apart from the benefits of wearing smaller spaghetti straps, another benefit of breast reduction is to ease the pressure on the back. Bigger breasts are heavier and put more strain on the back.

The D cups size Rose now flaunts doesn’t tell the whole story about her new breasts. However, a having a D cup is a guarantee that she is still reasonably busty and attractive without losing sex appeal. The pictures from TMZ don’t show the breasts but her black top gives an idea of the size without giving too much away. Fans of the 34-year-old mum have been drooling over her curves for years but her decision to go under the knife has not reduced her social media following.