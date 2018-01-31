Michelle Obama Finally Reveals The Inauguration Gift That Melania Trump Gave Her

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama received a present from the current FLOTUS Melania during the Inauguration Day of the current U.S. President Donald Trump in January 2017. Since then, no one knew what the inauguration present was. However, the mystery has been solved by the mother of two herself on her guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A sneak peak of the interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres as obtained by People, Michelle finally revealed what the present was that Melania Trump gave her. It has been a tradition that the outgoing head of the country should welcome the incoming president in the White House. Barack Obama and his better half were also welcomed by Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush during the 44th U.S. President’s Inauguration Day in January 2009. In a video, the current FLOTUS can be seen holding a blue box with a white ribbon on it.

Melania Trump, 47, handed the Tiffany & Co. box to Michelle, and the latter tried to look for someone to keep the present for her. The Former First Lady told Ellen DeGeneres that the gift was a “lovely frame.” It was the former FLOTUS’ first TV interview since she and her husband Barack Obama left the White House in 2017.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay.”

Michelle Obama campaigned for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump’s adversary in the 2016 presidential elections. She was involved in different high-profile speeches for Clinton, and also criticized the current POTUS during the campaign. She was the first African-American who became the First Lady of the United States. Many people considered her as a good role model to influence the world with their views of all the African-Americans.

She also became a fashion icon and an advocate for poverty awareness and nutrition. Michelle and Barack Obama have been supporters of the LGBT community. The Chicago native previously said that everyone should be equal under the law, and it isn’t right that the same-sex couples get discriminated.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been married since October 1992. They share two daughters together – Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16. They have stayed in Washington since they left the White House as their youngest daughter finishes high school.

Michelle Obama’s guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be aired on February 1.