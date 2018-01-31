NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz On Tyreke Evans, Rodney Hood, And Nikola Mirotic

The recent blockbuster trade that sent NBA star Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons is expected to have a domino effect on the rest of the league as the February 8 trade deadline fast approaches. Tyreke Evans, Rodney Hood and Nikola Mirotic are three players basketball insiders expect to change addresses in the coming week.

Tyreke Evans is having a career resurgence as he’s been averaging 19.5 points and five assists per game to lead the Memphis Grizzlies. With his return to form, the former Rookie of the Year has been on the radar of a number of teams hoping to make noise in the playoffs. According to the Sporting News, the veteran guard has supposedly piqued the interest of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers. There were previous reports that the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers were also looking to add Evans.

This is a far cry from the offseason in which few teams showed interest in Evans forcing him to settle for a paltry $3.3 million, one-year deal contract with the Grizzlies.

The Celtics need a scorer off the bench to help Kyrie Irving with the offensive chores and Evans seems like a good fit. Boston owns a number of first round picks, which is something Memphis covets. Tyreke will give the Cavaliers another scoring option after Kevin Love went down with an injury. Evans can also take the thin Thunders bench to new heights while the Sixers need someone like Tyreke to take over while J.J. Redick and Markelle Fultz recover from their respective ailments.

The Pistons are reportedly not done with the wheeling and dealing. After the team received Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed from the Clippers for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic, it is now looking to acquire Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz. According to Slam, the Pistons may let go of forward Stanley Johnson for Hood. The Jazz swingman is also reportedly coveted by the Chicago Bulls and other teams.

Nikola Mirotic wants out of Chicago after his unfortunate incident with teammate Bobby Portis. Mirotic almost got his wish granted as he was supposed to go to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, the deal that would’ve sent Mirotic to the Pelicans for Omer Asik and a future first-round draft pick fell through.

Mirotic balked at not having the second season of his current contact guaranteed killing the supposed trade deal, as reported by ESPN. If Mirotic did agree to the term, he would’ve lost his Bird rights if the Bulls didn’t pick up the team option.

Mirotic is averaging 16 points and six rebounds after returning from an injury he sustained in the incident with Portis. The Pelicans would’ve been happy to get Mirotic especially now that DeMarcus Cousins has been lost for the season due to an injury.