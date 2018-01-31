Update On The Undertaker Backstage At The ‘Royal Rumble’ And ‘WrestleMania 34’ Plans

The Undertaker returned to WWE television on the Raw 25 show last week after seemingly retiring at WrestleMania 33. Along with his family, The Undertaker was spotted at Philadelphia and there were rumors that he is going to be a surprise entrant the men’s Royal Rumble match. However, it did not happen because he had a different reason why he was backstage at the event.

According to PWInsider(h/t Wrestling Inc.), The Undertaker was one of the big names backstage at the Royal Rumble. The 52-year-old legend joined Nikolai Volkoff and Pat Patterson but he was not there to talk about his WrestleMania 34 plans. Unlike Volkoff, who was there for a visit, and Patterson, who was there to give advice for the Royal Rumble match, The Undertaker was there to support his wife.

For those who do not know, The Undertaker is married to former WWE superstars Michelle McCool, who was a surprise entrant at the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. McCool entered at number 14 and lasted for eight minutes before getting eliminated by Natalya. The four-time women’s champion ended up with the most number of eliminations with five. She tossed out Sonya Deville, Molly Holly, Liv Morgan, Lana, and Vickie Guerrero.

Michelle McCool eliminates Lana in the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match. WWE

As recapped by WWE.com, The Undertaker made his first televised appearance on the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw last week. The future WWE Hall of Famer cut a very confusing promo, which was subjected to many interpretations by members of the WWE Universe. Here is the full transcript of The Undertaker’s promo, per Cageside Seats.

“The carnage began on this sacred ground of evil 25 years ago. I’ve taken Legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them in the cold, dark Earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper; Mick Foley answered to the reaper; even my own flesh and blood, Kane, had to answer to the reaper. They all tried, they all failed. And now on this sacred ground, I declare for all of those who have fallen it is truly time you rest in peace.”

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Sportskeeda), the WWE is still planning The Undertaker vs. John Cena for WrestleMania 34. The company did not pull the trigger at Raw 25 because they wanted to start a brief feud between Elias and Cena. Samoa Joe was supposed to be in that position but an injury forced the WWE to change their plans.

It should be pointed out that the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Take these rumors with a grain of salt. The Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 34 is a dream match of many but others feel that The Undertaker should not return and tarnish his legacy as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.