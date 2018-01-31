Royal Wedding: Experts Reveal Who Has The Most Expensive Engagement Ring In The Family

By now, most people probably know that two couples will have royal weddings happening this year — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, followed by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

In November last year, the fifth in line to the throne and former Suits star confirmed their engagement after months of speculations. Two months later, his cousin and her longtime boyfriend announced that they will tie the knot too later this year.

With the two royal weddings scheduled so close to each other and even have the same venue, the couples were often compared. From the way the proposal went down to their stunning engagement rings — royal fans couldn’t help but anticipate every single detail.

But who among the British royals actually owns the most expensive engagement ring?

According to the Metro, royal engagement rings currently have different values. Speaking with experts, the outlet made an interesting comparison of the iconic engagement rings of Queen Elizabeth II, Diana, Princess of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie of York, and Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen’s engagement ring is definitely a symbol of elegance. Designed by Prince Philip with the help of famous jeweler Philip Antrobus Ltd., the classic ring features a 3-carat “old cut” diamond set in a claw setting in platinum. It also has five smaller diamonds on each shoulder.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their engagement. AP Photo / AP Images

The monarch’s engagement ring holds a sentimental value to her husband. According to the outlet, the diamonds were taken from a tiara owned by Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Greece.

Gemologist Deborah Papas from Prestige Pawnbrokers estimated that Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement ring from Prince Philip is more likely around £200,000 or over $280,000.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

The iconic sapphire engagement ring that the Duchess of Cambridge is currently wearing was originally owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Prince Charles presented the ring when he popped the question in February 1981.

Interestingly, Princess Diana’s engagement ring was not custom-made like the other royals. Apparently, she picked the band from Garrard & Co. Ltd.’s collection, which was available for anyone to purchase at that time.

Princess Diana and Duchess Catherine’s sapphire engagement ring. WPA Pool / Getty Images

The ring features 14 solitaire diamonds surrounded by Sri Lankan 12-carat oval faceted blue Ceylon sapphire. It was also set in 18-carat white gold.

When she passed away, her eldest son, Prince William gifted the same ring to Kate Middleton when he proposed in October 2010.

Princess Diana’s sapphire engagement ring was originally valued at £28,000 or over $39,000 in 1981. Currently, the ring is estimated to have an insurance value of £300,000 or over $400,000, according to Papas.

Princess Eugenie

The younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York recently wowed royal fans with her stunning engagement ring from fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The band features a pink padparadscha sapphire on the center, which is surrounded by 10 brilliant cut diamonds and two pear cut diamonds.

Princess Eugenie’s rare engagement ring. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Apparently, the said ring is almost similar in style to what her dad, Prince Andrew, gave to her mom, Sarah Ferguson when he proposed in 1986.

Initially, Papas claimed that Princess Eugenie’s ring has an estimated price of over $140,000 — twice the price of Meghan Markle’s. However, another expert believed that Prince Harry’s wife-to-be is worth over $170,000.

Meghan Markle

The former Suits star’s engagement ring is somewhat extra special. Aside from the fact that Prince Harry designed it himself, it also featured diamonds owned by his mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle’s elegant-looking ring has two brilliant cut diamonds about 0.75-carat each. It also boasts a large, cushion cut diamond, approximately 3.00 -4.00 carat. According to reports, the stunning gem came from Botswana, a place which holds special significance for Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s three-stoned engagement ring. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry collaborated with jeweler Cleave And Company for the three-stoned engagement ring. The company even vowed that they will not make any replicas of the said ring.

While earlier reports claimed Meghan Markle’s ring costs around £49,000 or $70,000, others believed it has a value of approximately £119,000 or $170,000.

If the estimates were to be believed, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement ring is the most expensive one. However, it is worth noting that it’s not the price that matters but it’s history and sentiment.