Miley Cyrus Already Abandons New Conservative Style, Poses In Revealing New Outfit On Instagram

During the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Miley Cyrus debuted a new conservative style causing many to question if she had left the old wild Miley behind. That may not be the case as the singer recently shared six new photos to her Instagram which suggest she is still wild at heart, and in fashion.

As the Inquisitr reported Monday, Miley’s new style gained much attention after she donned a black velvet jumpsuit by Jean-Paul Gaultier on the Grammy red carpet. She also sported an elegant maroon Zac Posen gown while performing with Elton John during the awards show.

Miley became a topic of discussion on social media, as many are used to her more extravagant looks and barely-there clothing choices.

The new conservative Miley didn’t last long, as the 25-year-old is now sporting garbs that are a little more revealing than her Grammy outfits, to say the least.

Tonight, celebrities and fans gathered to celebrate Elton John at Madison Square Garden for a Grammy Salute. According to Elton’s personal website, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, and Keith Urban would be performing classic hits from the iconic artist.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:53pm PST

Miley documented her time behind the scenes at the event in the six new provocative photos. She hashtagged the slew of photos with “#B****IsBack,” suggesting she was performing Elton’s groundbreaking 1974 hit of the same name.

The “Malibu” singer was wearing a white glittery romper with long sleeves and an extremely short hemline. Miley had no issue showcasing her short shorts, as she posed provocatively in her new outfit which was paired with matching thigh-high boots.

Her suggestive poses and wardrobe choice had fans assuming her conservative looks on Sunday were just a one-time thing. Other’s felt the old Miley had never really left, and applauded the singer for being her true self.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:44pm PST

The three posts, which each contained two photos, have over two million likes and thousands of comments. Miley was being hailed a “queen” by her fans, as hundreds of fans complimented the hot outfit. Beau Liam Hemsworth and friend Demi Lovato liked all three of Miley’s new posts, while Demi also commented with fire-emojis.