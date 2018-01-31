Pregnant Kylie Jenner Gets Support From Tyga Before Birth, Ex-BF Wants To Be Her Baby Daddy [Rumors]

Pregnant Kylie Jenner seemed to be getting more support from her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, than her alleged baby daddy, Travis Scott, after the 28-year-old rapper reportedly expressed his willingness to take over because he is “still in love” with her.

According to the Hollywood Life, the “Boss Up” rapper is “desperate” to be with the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul as her due date nears. On top of that, he believes that there is a slight chance that he is her baby daddy and not her 25-year-old estranged boyfriend.

“Tyga has offered to stay with Kylie in the final weeks of her pregnancy,” an insider told the outlet.

“In his heart, Tyga still feels there is a decent chance that he is the father of Kylie’s baby and he let Kylie know that he wants to be the one to drive her to the hospital when her water breaks.”

However, pregnant Kylie Jenner is “reluctant” to accept his offer since she strongly believes that the responsibility should be handed to Travis, the father of her unborn child, who allegedly “hasn’t been around much lately.”

Even so, the 28-year-old father of one appears to be very eager and willing to take over daddy duties to the point of begging the youngest of the Kardashian clan to call him when she goes into labor.

“Tyga is begging Kylie to call him when she goes into labor if she will not agree to let him stay with her. Tyga is still in love with Kylie and wants to be there for her and is desperate to be a part of her life again,” the unnamed source allegedly close to the reality TV star added.

Previously, the Inquisitr reported about how pregnant Kylie Jenner regretted getting pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, wishing it was Tyga’s baby.

Citing Hollywood Life‘s insider, it was reported that Kylie had been wondering about what could have been if she was still with her ex and got pregnant with his child and claimed that she misses him.

“Kylie can’t help but wonder how things would be different if her baby was Tyga’s. She misses her ex Tyga, who was always caring and present, and she is beginning to think it should have been Tyga’s baby, not Travis’.”

Of course, such claims might merely be caused by the reported spike of hormones the youngest Kardashian is experiencing during the pregnancy, according to Hollywood Life.

On the other hand, another unnamed source told People that Travis Scott “is around and supportive” as her due date nears. Interestingly, such claims contradict other reports about rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner, including one from Radar Online, that suggests how the couple’s relationship is on the rocks because of multiple cheating scandals the rapper has been dragged into.

Of course, rumors about Kylie Jenner being pregnant — the very basis of every single one of these speculations — remain unconfirmed since not a single one of the Kardashians or the 20-year-old’s baby daddy talked about it in public. With that said, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.