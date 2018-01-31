‘Dog The Bounty Hunter:’ Fans Overjoyed At New Photo Of Dog And Beth Chapman Looking Happier Than Ever

Beth Chapman shared a new photo on her Instagram page late Tuesday night alongside her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. It’s only the second photo of the couple to appear on the reality star’s social media account in 2018, something rather unusual for Beth’s social media activity.

The photo features the couple side by side, flashing Dog’s signature shaka sign, more commonly recognized as the “hang loose” symbol. Very rarely does Dog pose in a photo without flashing the well-known sign.

Beth is sporting glasses, while Dog rocks his white-framed Oakley shades as usual. Someone else appears to be in the photo on Beth’s right side but was cropped out just to feature her and her husband.

“Back at it! He said she said,” Beth captioned the photo.

In under an hour, the photo earned over 5,500 likes and fans were filling the comment section with well-wishes for the couple. Not one negative word was mentioned, as heart-emojis swept through the comments.

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are some of the most loyal in the reality television community, and the couple gained even more support after Beth’s battle with throat cancer was revealed to the world in November of last year.

“Love u guys….you are what we call a truly in love couple for better or worse…bless you both,” one fan commented on the photo.

Many fans noted the couple looked happier and healthier than ever in the new picture, while several were sharing their wishes for a new show.

“…love this picture hope to see you back on t.v. soon miss you all much love and prayers,” another fan added.

Beth and Dog left home in Hawaii over two weeks ago as they headed to the mainland to visit family, while also campaigning in the fight against bail reform. The reality stars recent reunited with Dog’s son, Leland Chapman, in Alabama to their fans delight. Dog and Beth are likely still in Alabama but have not updated their followers on their whereabouts in the new photo.

According to Beth’s Twitter account, she will be heading to Las Vegas in February, where she will be reelected as President of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States organization.

Beth recently made news when it was announced she would be appearing on the first season of Celebrity Big Brother in the U.S. It turned out the leaked list of houseguests was a hoax, and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans were bummed, to say the least, that Beth would not be appearing.

The 50-year-old also shared her disdain for the situation on Twitter, as the Inquisitr reported on Monday. Beth felt the show would have been more entertaining had she and celebrity blogger Perez Hilton have been cast on the competition series.