Man Dies After Being Shot In Dublin Gangland Attack

A 26-year-old man has died after being shot in a gangland attack which took place in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday night. The victim suffered six bullet wounds to the stomach and chest and was pronounced dead in the hospital despite paramedics’ best efforts to save his life.

According to The Irish Times, the deceased was known to the gardaí, the state police force of the Irish Republic, as he was believed to be associated with the criminal gang known as the Hutch. Authorities suspect the shooting to be in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Ballymun, which took place last year, resulting in the murder of his friend and sister as retaliation.

The gardaí are asking for anyone who thinks they may have relevant information to come forward in order to apprehend the Dublin shooter, who fled on foot immediately after the incident took place. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, and police are eager for any leads. All tips should be reported to Store Street Garda Station. The scene has since been cordoned off in order to preserve any physical evidence left behind. The attack took place at the James Larkin House flats, located on the North Strand.

Gardaí at the scene of tonight's shooting in Dublin's North Strand where an associate of the Hutch gang was shot. A wake for Derek Coakley Hutch was taking place not far away. pic.twitter.com/Y45VzebrtM — Rónán Duffy (@ronanduffy_) January 30, 2018

This is the second shooting in a week to occur in Dublin. On Friday, January 26, gunfire broke out at the National Stadium, with RTÉ referring to the shooting as “reckless and indiscriminate”. The incident is being looked into as attempted murder, with two men suffering non-life threatening injuries. One of these individuals is said to also have ties to the Hutch gang. getting shot in the foot as the assailants chased him. The other, a British student, was simply “caught in the crossfire” with a bullet grazing his wrist.

The two men were wearing ski masks, fleeing in a dark-colored car. Two vehicles were later discovered by authorities abandoned and burned out in north Dublin. Gardaí would still like to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time, or who may know something about the shooting. Drivers with dashcams are also being implored by authorities to come forward with any relevant information.