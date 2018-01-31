Stormy Daniels Seems To Confirm She Has Non-Disclosure Agreement On Trump Affair, Says Denial Letter Is A Fake

Stormy Daniels appeared to confirm that she has a non-disclosure agreement and that a letter denying an affair with Donald Trump is actually a fake released by someone else.

Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a much-hyped interview that took place just a few hours after Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Kimmel carefully tiptoed around Daniels’ alleged non-disclosure agreement with Trump, getting the adult film star to apparently admit that Trump paid her hush money.

In the interview, Jimmy Kimmel asked if she had a non-disclosure agreement, to which Daniels did not reply. But Kimmel then turned the question around, asking if Stormy Daniels would be free to say if she didn’t have a non-disclosure agreement. Daniels commented on how clever the question was and said nothing, which seemed to be a confirmation that she did indeed have a non-disclosure agreement with Trump.

This was not the first time that Stormy Daniels addressed the alleged affair with Donald Trump. She spoke in detail about the affair in a 2011 interview with InTouch that had been published this month. The interview, which reportedly took place before Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement that forbid her from speaking about Trump, revealed a number of sordid details including the adult film star claiming she could “describe his junk perfectly” in order to prove the affair happened.

There had been quite a bit of controversy over the reports of the affair between Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels. Trump, through a lawyer, denied that he had an affair with the adult film star. Daniels denied it as well, and appeared to issue a new denial just hours before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This statement claimed that she was not denying the affair because she had been paid to keep quiet, but because it “never happened.”

As Kimmel pointed out, the signature on the newly released letter did not match previous signatures from Stormy Daniels — which she did not deny. Daniels said she did not know where the latest statement came from.

Even before the Jimmy Kimmel interview, Stormy Daniels has been milking the attention of the allegations to insert herself back in the spotlight. Last week, the adult film star kicked off a “Make America Horny Again” tour with an appearance at a strip club in South Carolina, USA Today reported.