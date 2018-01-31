Marvel has finally dropped the first teaser for Ant-Man and The Wasp, and it looks like Hope van Dyne will be taking center stage in the highly anticipated sequel. The trailer features a jaw-dropping action sequence involving The Wasp and some sharp knives as well as a brief look at the film’s mysterious antagonist simply named Ghost. Interestingly, the comic book villain will be played by a woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.

The introduction of Ghost as a femme fatale certainly has people wondering how the baddie will interact with Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. There are speculations that Paul Rudd’s character might have some trouble dealing with a female opponent, which could mean that Ghost will be fighting against Evangeline Lilly’s Hope in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

But who exactly is Ghost? In the comic books, the mysterious baddie is a skilled hacker and tactician who relies on a battlesuit that allows him to walk through walls and become invisible. Although Ghost started out as one of Iron Man’s foes, he has also fought Black Panther and Spider-Man. Needless to say, Ghost is set to become a force to reckon with in Ant-Man and The Wasp, simply because she will be portrayed by Game of Thrones actress Hannah John-Kamen.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

She might not be a household name just yet but Hannah John-Kamen has appeared in several high-profile projects. The British actress had a brief appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and played the Dothraki widow who befriends Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones Season 6. In addition to that, John-Kamen is possibly the only actress to appear in two different episodes of Black Mirror. There is little doubt that she will be an interesting villain in Ant-Man and The Wasp.

But can Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost prove to be a formidable opponent to Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne? The teaser for Ant-Man and The Wasp only offers a brief glimpse of the villain so her fighting skills are yet to be determined. However, it is important to note that John-Kamen is a gifted dancer who will have no problem getting into action scenes.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is scheduled for release on July 6.