‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Finally Reveals What Is Going On With Buddy Bell, Star Gives Update

Tonight on a new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, fans finally figured out what is going on with Buddy Bell. Life & Style Magazine shared the details about the fact that it turns out that Buddy has a drug problem. This was something that the fans never suspected and neither did Whitney. He had been acting differently for a while now and then tonight, they finally explained why. Everyone has wondered if Buddy had a new girlfriend or was mad at Whitney Way Thore, but it was something a lot more serious than that going on.

Recently, Whitney noticed that Buddy Bell had moved all of his stuff out of their apartment. She started asking questions and his friend explained that Buddy had a problem with cocaine. Whitney went to his parents, but they already knew and explained that he was off at rehab. Next week, she has to tell his ex-girlfriend Heather about it and the previews show that she also had no idea. Now, this explains why Buddy was so confusing with Heather and when they broke up just wasn’t sure what he wanted to do.

Buddy shared tonight on his Instagram that he is doing well. He posted a picture that shows him with a bald head and this was when he was one week clean. He has now been clean for seven months and is doing great. Buddy isn’t even smoking at all anymore, which is great for him. Buddy explained that when he was using, he never thought he could live without it, but he is doing that now and doing amazing. Now the fans just want to know if Heather and Buddy ever got back together and that will have to wait because he isn’t sharing that one just yet. These two obviously still have a lot of love for each other.

Next week, fans will get to see Heather and Whitney Way Thore open up letters from Buddy Bell. Don’t miss new episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life when they air on Tuesday nights on TLC. The rest of this season should show a lot about Buddy’s recovery, which the fans really do want to see.