Kevin Love Injury Update: Cavs All-Star To Miss Several Weeks With Hand Injury

As of Tuesday night, the latest Kevin Love injury update could be bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA All-Star could miss as much as two months after suffering an early hand injury in his team’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Here’s the latest update on Love’s injury and the timetable for his return, as well as the Cavs’ prognosis going forward.

A report from ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin indicated that the Cavaliers forward suffered a fracture in his left hand, according to the team. That injury is expected to keep Love sidelined for about six to eight weeks now, sources indicated to Brian Windhorst, also of ESPN. It’s not the first time that Love has dealt with an injury to that hand either.

Back in October of 2009, Love had surgery on the same hand that he injured tonight. That particular operation involved three screws being inserted into his hand. Tuesday night’s injury doesn’t appear to require surgery, so far.

Kevin Love suffered his latest injury during the first quarter of his team’s game in Detroit on Tuesday night. At one point, Love made contact on a play with Pistons’ center Andre Drummond under the basket. Immediately after that play, Love was seen painfully holding his hand. That resulted in Love leaving the game and heading to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. After X-rays were performed, the diagnosis was a “non-displaced fracture in the fifth metacarpal.”

It’s expected that more examinations and further consultation will be conducted on Kevin Love at the team’s discretion on Wednesday. While this isn’t a season-ending injury for the Cavs’ big man, it will have him out of action up to the end of March at the latest. Love was also amongst the selections for the NBA All-Star Game and was drafted by LeBron James onto his team of players for the new format. A replacement for the Eastern Conference will now have to be named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their game against Detroit 125-114 with Love playing just five minutes before leaving. The team is back in action again on Wednesday night when they’ll host the Miami Heat and then play on Saturday at home against the Houston Rockets.

If Love is sidelined for the entire eight-week maximum that his early prognosis indicates, then he would be back around the team’s March 30th home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, or their April 1 game hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Right now, Cleveland is 29-20 and in third-place in the Eastern Conference standings.